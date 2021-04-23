Top Free Android Games for Spring 2021

Android is one of the most influential ecosystems in the world today, powering 85% of the world’s smartphones. That’s similar to the level of dominance that Microsoft’s Windows operating system wields over the desktop computing market.

Fans of the Android OS praise its flexibility, compatibility, and long track record of innovative features that often get to market before Apple’s equivalents.

They also like the wide selection of apps and games that are available in the Google Play Store, with around 2.56 million individual entries. That’s around 30% more apps than iPhone users have access to.

Of these two and a half million apps, more than one-third are games, making Android one of the most diverse gaming platforms on the planet. With so many titles to choose from you may struggle to know which ones are worth playing and which ones are left on the virtual shelf. So to point you in the right direction, here are some of the top free mobile games available for Android this spring.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is not the first Android version of the popular first-person shooter to be released on Android, but it is by far Activision’s most successful attempt. The free-to-play game mixes old and new features together in a familiar interface.

You’ll find classic CoD game modes like Deathmatch and maps like Crash, alongside a battle royale mode that mirrors other titles in the genre like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Unlike Fortnite, it’s still available to download in the Google Play Store, making it one of the easiest to play.

Although your phone’s hardware will need to be up to the job, Call of Duty: Mobile should run on most handsets released in the last five years, though the newest and fastest will enjoy better quality graphics.

PokerStars

PokerStars is one of the most recognisable brands in the world of online poker, and will turn 20 later this year. It’s best known for its real-money online poker room that gives players the opportunity to play popular variants like five-card draw, Texas hold’em, and razz.

However, PokerStars actually started out by offering free games even before adding in the wagering element and it has always continued to provide a “play money” option since. Today, that free version is available through its website and its mobile app.

The app is available to download in the Google Play Store or directly from the PokerStars website and contains all of the same features as the desktop version, including ring games, Sit & Gos, and tournaments.

Beach Buggy Racing 2

Looking a bit like a cross between Mario Kart and Crash Bandicoot, Beach Buggy Racing 2 is a free-to-play kart racing game that sees you going wheel-to-wheel with other cartoon characters. There’s plenty of variety in the circuits you race on, with a mix between beaches, stadiums, castles, snowy mountains, deserts, and more.

It’s an arcade racer, so don’t expect too much realism, but it’s incredibly fun.

Chessplode

Chessplode combines the classic board game of chess with explosions. When you take one of your opponent’s pieces, the other pieces in the same line or column spontaneously combust.

While chess purists may turn their nose up at Chessplode, it does add a new strategic element to the game which can result in some interesting games.

To help you get your head around the new mechanics, there are a number of pre-made challenges. Once you’ve got to grips with the exploding chess pieces, you can head online for real-time multiplayer games.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the most popular esport games of the last few years. It’s a digital trading card game that shares many similarities with games like Pokémon, Doomtown: Reloaded, and Sorcerer.

With your deck of cards, you go head to head with another player, selecting a card at a time to attack or defend, using each card’s unique properties.

The cards you choose for the game and the order that you use them will define your success or failure and requires a lot of strategic thinking.