Search

Play on the Go at Casumo

Gambling in India is a popular pastime and with mobile devices, players will have the ability to play at any time. Mobile casinos provide a great way to always have access to top rated games and have the chance to wager and win. For those in India, there are some trustworthy casino sites that feature mobile platforms and many Android users will be able to download casino apps. With the Casumo app for Android, players can use their smartphones and tablets to enjoy all games and casino services, right from the palm of their hand!

This app offers secure access and is easy to use. Any player that has an Android device can visit Casumo to download the app. After it is installed, just launch the app from the home screen on your device and gain access to your account to enjoy real money games!

Getting Started with the App

The Android app can be downloaded by visiting Casumo. You will find a link to the download and can easily install it on any Android device. To make sure that all games and services run smoothly, you should ensure you have Android 4.0.3 or better installed on your device. Just click on the link and follow the provided instructions. Within minutes, the app will be installed and can be launched with a single tap.
If you prefer to avoid downloading any software to your mobile device. Casumo also offers an instant play version of the mobile casino. With this, you will simply use your Android browser to connect to the site. No matter how you choose to engage in mobile play, you will find the Casumo mobile platform to offer access to all of the popular games, including live dealer games like Andar Bahar and Teen Patti!

Best Mobile Games

When you decide to download and install the Android app, you will enjoy a huge portfolio of games. These have all been designed to work optimally on your mobile device. The app provides a large portfolio and you will enjoy over 850 titles that can be previewed for free or played for real money. The app includes access to all of the latest and greatest slots, top table and card games, video poker games, specialty titles, and the hottest live dealer games from NetEnt and Evolution Gaming.

Getting Started

If you already have an account with Casumo, you can enter your login information when you download the app. This will provide access to your current account and you can continue playing games just as you would on your PC. If you are new to the casino, you can create a new account using the app. The process is fast, safe, and simple and it will take just a few minutes to open an account.
As a new member of the site, you can benefit from a welcome offer. There are also ongoing promos for returning players, so every time you launch the app, you have the option to claim the latest promotional deals. With this mobile casino, you will always have the chance to play the newest releases and all casino classics, right from the palm of your hand at any time!
If you are a gambler from India and want the best games on a mobile device, be sure to check out what this Android app has to offer. You will enjoy player protection, secure banking, customer support, and all of your favorite games.

Become a Fan

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest