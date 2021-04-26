Best Racing Android Games to Play On PC

We are not kidding you when we say that there are so many fantastic racing games available on Android. If you have a compatible device with sufficient power, you can have an exceptional gaming experience. These games are often packed with impressive graphics and gameplay, to begin with. Here is the problem, though. A lot of people do not have a powerful smartphone that can run these games smoothly. And it is one of the moments where you ask this question: can you play mobile games on PC? The short answer is yes. Provided that you choose the best racing games and the Android-on-PC environment, you can have an exceptionally great gaming experience. In this article, we have covered the best racing games on Android to play on PC.

About Playing Android Games on PC

There are a couple of things you should know about playing Android games on a PC. First, you need to have a reliable system that allows you to run Android apps within the Windows Operating System. Only then will you be able to enjoy all the advantages of running the game on a PC in the first place. For instance, the app must be able to run popular racing games available for Android. It should also be able to harness the graphics and performance abilities of your PC. Provided that you are using one of those apps, you can play pick any of the following racing games for Android.

The Best Racing Games for Android

#1 Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the most popular racing games on Android. The racing title also is one of the highest-rated and addictive Android games across categories. As you can guess from the name, it is the ninth iteration of the Asphalt lineup. Like its predecessors, Asphalt 9: Legends brings top-notch graphics and a progressive plot that keeps us interested. As you move through the story, this Android game introduces us to new maps, cars, and career milestones. You can also engage in online multiplayer battles if you want. The developers have done an impressive job of vehicle physics as well. If you have the right environment to play Android games on Windows, Asphalt 9: Legends can offer an AAA-title-like gaming experience.

Traffic Rider from Soner Kara is yet another racing game that you cannot miss on Android. Compared to the first pick on this list, Traffic Rider does not require a lot of resources. Even then, it brings an impressive level of visual graphics and realistic physics. Depending on where you are playing the game, you can pick between on-screen and gyroscope-based navigation. As for the plot, Traffic Rider allows you to choose between four different modes and various environments. You will have to earn in-game points to unlock specific maps and modes as you move forward. Altogether, if you have a thing for bike racing games, you should check out the Traffic Rider app on Play Store.

We are sure you do not need an introduction to the Need for Speed game franchise. And Need for Speed No Limits is one of the few NFS titles available for Android. If you have a compatible device, this app offers an exceptional gaming experience that compares to console-quality gaming. One of the best parts about Need for Speed No Limits is that you can unlock branded vehicles and matches as you move forward. In the end, there is no compromise over the quality of graphics, either. You can also use the customization options in the title to change the vehicles you engage with. As you can guess, Need for Speed No Limits is the best you can get in the traditional genre of racing titles for Android.

As you can guess from the name, Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 3D takes a different route towards Android racing games. In this case, we are looking at a graphics-rich drag racing game that does not let you down. It comes with various vehicles you can choose from and customize the cars as per the needs. You can also choose between several maps where you can conduct the races. As you can guess, Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing 3D may not be as attractive as Asphalt or the NFS title in terms of the plot. However, if you have a thing for arcade gaming titles on Android, you do not have to look further. For an arcade game, this title packs an insane amount of graphics, by the way. Also, it is entirely free to play.

The Bottom Line

We have listed only the best racing Android games from different categories. You will be able to find a huge number of games within each of these genres. All it needs is a few minutes of exploring on the Play Store. Rest assured, you can play all the games we have mentioned above on a PC.