What’s Causing the Popularity of Mobile Gaming?

Since the launch of smartphones in the late 2000s, we’ve seen mobile gaming become hugely popular around the world. The gaming industry is bigger than it’s ever been, and that’s partially thanks to mobile gaming, but why has it become so popular? Let’s find out.

It’s Easily Accessible

One of the reasons mobile gaming has become so popular in recent years is because mobile games are easily accessible. To play a game on your Android smartphone, all you need to do is head to the Google Play store, find a game you want to play and download it directly to your smartphone. Once you’ve done that, you simply need to launch the game to play. Unlike with most other gaming platforms, there’s no need to worry about whether your mobile can run the game (Unless it’s severely outdated); you just need to launch the game and start playing.

What’s more, since smartphones are lightweight and small, these games can be accessed wherever and whenever; if you’re on the metro or tube, if you’re on a plane, if you’re at home or if you’re out and about. There are few restrictions on when you can and cannot access these mobile games, and that’s why people enjoy them so much.

Game Diversity

In addition to being easy to access, mobile games are incredibly diverse, and there’s something for everyone. For example, some of the game categories available for you to check on the Google Play store include strategy, sports, role-playing, racing, puzzle, music, education, board games, arcade, action, and adventure.

Whatever type of game you’re interested in, you’re bound to find something on an Android smartphone as the options are endless. There are even mobile-based versions of famous console or PC franchises like The Sims, Five Nights At Freddy’s, Call Of Duty, Animal Crossing, and more.

If the above isn’t enough, there are also numerous casino apps you can download for Android smartphones, allowing you to access and play at smartphone casinos directly. These mobile casinos offer their own selection of unique games, including video slots, jackpots, titles based on table games, scratchcards, bingo, and so much more.

You can see that the sheer diversity of content available is one of the attractions of playing games on a smartphone device. There’s just so much for you to enjoy, and there’s something for everyone regardless of interest.

Great For Casual Playing

Another reason mobile gaming has become so popular is that it’s great for casual playing. A majority of mobile games were designed for you to load up, briefly play, and then put down to return at a later date – partly due to their lack of serious storytelling and complicated gameplay. In fact, a majority of mobile games are easy to understand and have simple controls with repetitive gameplay.

The above means mobile games appeal to people who normally wouldn’t consider themselves to be gamers, and for all ages too. Mobile games are perfect for passing the time quickly or for preventing boredom, which is why so many people have now begun enjoying them.

Will The Mobile Gaming Industry Continue To Expand?

Yes. A 2021 report from Statista states that mobile gaming makes up almost 60% of total gaming revenue worldwide, and since mobile games are much easier and cheaper to develop when compared to indie or top-tier console games, it’s no wonder many game publishers are turning their attention to smartphone platforms.

There’s no denying just how popular casual mobile gaming is – we bet you’ve got a dozen or so games loaded on your smartphone right now, just waiting to be played. The mobile gaming industry will continue to expand and grow over the coming years, and people will continue loving the games for all of the reasons we mentioned above and more.