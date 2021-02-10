Top 2 Android Tablets for Drawing

We love Android tablets because you can easily customize them. In fact, if you love drawing, you can easily pair your tablet with a stylus and get started.

With so many tablets on the market, it may be difficult to choose the best one for your drawing activities. Well, worry not, because below, we give you the top two Android tablets for drawing.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

This is one of the finest tablets that you will find on the market, and comes with so many great features. What makes this tablet perfect for drawing is that it has a very great display, and also comes with a very accurate and responsive stylus.

Because of its Super AMOLED display, you’ll be able to get displays that are color accurate and fine. On top of that, you’ll be able to use this tablet both in bright outdoor environments, as well as in dark spaces. All thanks to its 120hz refresh rate, this tablet runs smoothly and is very responsive.

2. Simbans Picasso Tab

This is a tablet that is perfect for artists and hobbyists. You will definitely get a great drawing experience by using this tablet.

This is a tablet that is perfect for artists and hobbyists. You will definitely get a great drawing experience by using this tablet.

First of all, the price of this tablet is affordable, which makes it a great choice. Additionally, it was specifically made for artists, which makes it more than perfect. It comes with a 10 inch IPS display, guaranteeing users of some very vibrant and bright colors. Buying other tablets out there means you'll have to buy the stylus separately. Fortunately, when you buy this tablet, you get the stylus for free, as well as a tablet case.

You will also be delighted to know that this tablet comes with a pre-applied screen protector, which means you never have to worry about getting the screen scratched. On top of that, you get some Android drawing applications pre-installed for you.