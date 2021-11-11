Safest Payment Methods for USA Online Casinos

When choosing a new online casino in the United States, be sure to look into the accepted payment options. In fact, to have the best gambling experience, you need to be able to make deposits and withdrawals quickly and securely. Picking the ideal online casinos is only part of the fun; you also need to know how to make the most of your gains.

We’ve put up a detailed guide that covers all of the casino payment choices available to you to assist you. You’ll be able to identify which approach is more effective this way.

A trustworthy USA online casino will have all of their payment options clearly listed on their website so that you can pick the one that best suits your needs. Although some casinos only allow certain payment methods for deposits, others may allow you to withdraw your winnings using any payment method you choose.

Trying to figure out which of the many gambling payment alternatives is best might be a challenge because there are so many choices. As a result, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide on the best ways to fund your online gaming account.

Payment Options for US Players

Players from all over the world can discover an online casino with various deposit and withdrawal options that work for them. Nevertheless, your experience may differ based on your residence and the ease, simplicity, and security of these available payment options. Below are the safest payment methods for US players:

Credit and Debit Cards

Card payments are quite convenient for online transactions. Below are the available card payment options you can find at US online casinos:

American Express

American Express has always been a reputable online payment method because of its status as a premium credit card. Nevertheless, only a handful of online casinos accept Amex right now. This is because online gambling in the United States is strictly regulated.

Visa

Visa has managed to preserve its position as the world’s biggest and most prestigious payment method system. In fact, Visa is the first credit card that could be used for all forms of online purchases. Because Visa is accepted at virtually every casino website, using your Visa credit card will nearly never result in a transaction being denied. Of all card payment options for processing deposits and withdrawals from an online casino, using a Visa card may be the best option if you don’t mind using a credit card.

Visa Gift Cards

Visa gift cards are a safe way to add money to your online casino account. Many US online casinos that accept Visa gift cards provide special promotions to customers who use this payment option. Because Visa gift cards are easy to buy and also have no connection with any bank, players may find them easy to use.

Many retail businesses across the country, including Target and Walmart, offer Visa gift cards to US online casino players.

MasterCard

Clearly, MasterCard is Visa’s main credit card competitor. Although the payment tool is commonly recognized, it is only available in states where gambling has been legalized. Nevertheless, MasterCard continues to be regarded as one of the most dependable and acceptable payment alternatives for online casino sites because of this. Many American casino players prefer to make deposits and withdraw wins using their MasterCard.

Check

A good old check is still an option when it comes to online casino payments in the US. Thankfully, players now have the option of using electronic checks if the paper type isn’t convenient. Here are the options available to US gamblers who love to pay by check.

eCheck

Depositing and withdrawing from your casino account has never been easier or more secure than with eCheck. It is possible to deposit money into your casino account via eChecks and cash out your winnings using eChecks. Having US gamers be able to utilize their bank account for online gambling games seems almost too wonderful to be true.

Cashier’s Check

One of the safest ways to fund your online casino account is with a cashier’s check. It’s easy to use a cashier’s check, but you’ll have to go via your bank or post office to do it. Many online casinos in the United States gladly accept cashier’s checks as a form of payment. If you don’t mind the time it consumes, then you can opt to deposit and withdraw gambling funds via a cashier’s check.

E-wallets



The use of electronic wallets is increasing. Because of the associated convenience and their support for fund withdrawals, they are also positioned to overtake other online casino payment options (less than 24 hours).

On the other hand, most e-wallets impose transaction fees, which is a major disadvantage. E-wallet providers’ reward schemes at casinos more than make up for the small fees they charge. Below are the E-wallets commonly used on US casino sites.

Neteller

Compared to other e-wallets like Skrill and PayPal, Neteller has a stronger web presence. Nevertheless, though it’s a popular payment option for e-wallet transactions, this service does not operate everywhere in the United States and charges a fee. Only a few online casinos in the United States of America allow Neteller without charging a fee. Also, your Neteller ID is all you need when using Neteller as a payment method, thus making it safe and secure.

Skrill

Skrill is a well-known e-wallet that operates similarly to PayPal and is controlled by UK legislation. You can load your account with money, withdraw funds, or send it to various merchants without the need to provide your financial information. It’s readily available in nearly all countries throughout the world.

PayPal

Because of its lucrative collaboration with eBay, this is the most widely used and well-known E-Wallet on the market. Only a few European nations are allowed to make casino payments via PayPal. However, US gamblers can find hundreds of casinos that allow PayPal payments.

Paypal has made it a point of duty to only work with casinos that are licensed and safe for users. As a result, if you’re playing and spending at a PayPal casino, you may be sure of the site’s security and that the casino has the necessary licensing.

Making a withdrawal with Paypal is one of the fastest options you have at an online casino. Also, when you withdraw money from a casino into your PayPal account, there are no costs. However, if you want to take money out of your PayPal account, you may have to pay a fee. PayPal charges a fee for currency conversions, and the platform also sets the exchange rate.

Cryptocurrency Payments



As a relatively new form of online payment, cryptocurrencies promise quick and safe transactions. Because cryptocurrency can be difficult to set up for the average individual, it is no surprise that it is not widely used as a payment method. Bitcoin is by far the most popular.

There’s been a growth in the number of bitcoin casinos over the last several years. Thanks to good customer feedback, and transaction ease, bitcoin is the most widely used cryptocurrency in US online casinos. Another alternative is to use one of the many other digital currencies that are accepted in other casinos such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Dash, and Monero.

At least three key features can maximize your casino experience regardless of the cryptocurrency you use: privacy, secure transactions, and quick transactions. While cryptocurrency transactions are speedy, the actual processing time depends on your wallet and the casino’s Terms and Conditions. Using bitcoins is fast.

US players can access a wide variety of Bitcoin casinos because they are not considered a subset of traditional online casinos. As a result, several cryptocurrency wallets and gambling establishments now provide additional benefits for players who want to pay in this manner.

The only drawback to crypto gambling is that deposits and withdrawals cannot be reverted, so be sure to check both before approving either deposit or withdrawal amounts before playing.

Bank Wire Transfers

Wire transfers are a common payment option for online gambling companies and bookmakers in the US. Due to their stringent standards, Internet casinos view them as a safe payment option.

The KYC (Know Your Customer) processes for wire transfers, for example, are more severe in order to eliminate possible money fraud or other KYC hazards for all parties participating in online casino operations.

As a result of KYC procedures taking time, it takes about seven days to execute this payment. Additionally, bank fees on wire transfers might vary based on the amount deposited or withdrawn. This can be a problem for businesses.

As a result, this form of payment is more common in nations with limited access to faster and easier online payment options.

Trustly

When it comes to iGaming companies and online sportsbooks, Trustly is one of the most popular forms of fast bank transfer services.

Trustly acts as a “middleman” and sends money directly from your bank account to your preferred online casino or sportsbook, so you don’t have to give the iGaming operator any of your personal payment information. This simply means that your payment transactions will be protected against misuse or fraud.

However, it’s important to know that rapid bank transfer services are only accessible for deposits, so you’ll need to find another way to fund your account. Fortunately, limited-time offers from these suppliers help to make up for it.

Western Union

Western Union is a famous payment service that transfers money to or from online businesses through a third-party agent.

A growing number of online casinos now offer Western Union as a form of payment for making deposits and withdrawing winnings. It’s a safe way that’s becoming more popular with online casino gamers in the United States as well.

Prepaid Cards



Prepaid vouchers and cards are increasingly popular because they offer greater security than credit or debit cards while making purchases.

EcoPayz

EcoPayz was launched in 1999 and has seen a steady rise in users since then. Players may complete online gambling payments from a single endpoint using this e-wallet, which provides the same services as other popular ones. A prepaid card called ecoCard is available from EcoPayz, and it works in a manner similar to PaySafeCard. No credit check is required for this payment method, and you have the option to pay with either the ecoCard or the one-time prepaid card.

PaySafeCard

This is a popular prepaid card for online gamblers in Europe and the United Kingdom. Many online casinos accept it because of its high level of security. Online casinos in the United States do not accept this payment option. Nevertheless, gamblers can opt for PaySafeCard when they gamble at an offshore casino.

Mobile Transfer Options for US Gamblers



Mobile gambling comes with more benefits than a chance to play on the go. A mobile transfer is perfect if you wish to make payments into your casino account with or without Internet access. US punters can take advantage of any of the mobile transfer options below.

Pay by Phone Bill

The inconvenience that comes with not having cash when you need to gamble can now be avoided. With US casinos that accept pay by phone bills, you can load up your casino account balance without money at any time. All your gambling spendings will be added to your phone bill by the end of each month. The best part about paying by phone bill is that no Internet access is needed to complete your transaction. Below is some pay by phone bill services you can consider.

1. Boku. Since its inception in 2003, this payment mechanism has grown in popularity. As long as you have a debit or credit card, you may utilize this method to finance your online gambling account in a matter of minutes.

2. PayForIt. Only a few online casinos allow this payment method, which isn’t as common as some of the others. You may use your mobile phone to quickly and conveniently credit your casino account using it.

Final Thought

If you want to play at a reputable US casino, seek one that offers various convenient payment methods. Usefulness and user feedback are other important considerations. The most important thing is to use a payment option that is secure, safe, and appropriate for your purposes.

The only way to do this is to pay with an acceptable and safe method that is also convenient for you to utilize. All payment methods listed on this page are safe and secure; the third option is left up to you. Also, it’s a good idea to only gamble at licensed casinos in the US.