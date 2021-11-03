Online Casino Frauds, and How to Avoid Them

The online casino games on the Internet are very popular nowadays, and quite a few players assume fraud. What was still a problem in the early days of the Internet or online casinos, is now virtually excluded by the extensive regulation. Anyway, some providers are tempted to find loopholes to exploit. We will take a look at some important things to watch out for to avoid fraud.

THE TYPES OF ONLINE CASINO FRAUD

The most popular types of online casino fraud are:

Manipulation of game results

Delayed pay-outs

Unauthorized account suspensions

Unfair bonus conditions

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF FROM MANIPULATION OF GAME RESULTS?

As a player, it is difficult to look behind the scenes of an online casino, and how random the individual game results are can only be guessed at. However, there is a way to recognize safe and reliable providers. If an online casino has a gambling license from the EU, this means that its random number generator is under the supervision of the regulatory authority and all game results are transparent. Anyway, the same situation is with the betting providers. For example, 22Bet is accredited by the iTech Labs – the official laboratory for online gaming certification and quality assurance testing.

So, the first thing to look out for is which authority the casino has received its gambling license from.

DELAYED PAY-OUTS – HOW LONG CAN THE PROCESSING OF ONLINE CASINO PAY-OUTS TAKE?

There are no official rules on how long a pay-out can take at most. However, there are some clues by which you can distinguish good online casinos from bad ones.

In addition to the duration of the actual transfer, there is also the individual online casino time for processing transfers. Depending on the internal organization of the online casino, this can take different lengths of time, but should not take more than 3 days. However, if this processing takes 6 days, for example, you have to ask yourself whether the casino works professionally or whether the payments are not intentionally delayed. The trustworthy provider must allow each player to cancel the payment and play with it again.

IS IT POSSIBLE TO AVOID ACCOUNT SUSPENSIONS?

Now and then, you read about cases where a player’s account was allegedly arbitrarily suspended. You can protect yourself against arbitrary account suspensions by choosing an officially licensed casino that is under the supervision of a renowned regulatory authority. Furthermore, you should not deal with VPN regulatory requirements and provide real personal data, so as avoid double registrations. If for some reason a new registration is necessary or another person of your household wants to open an account, you should always contact customer service.

HOW CAN YOU RECOGNIZE UNFAIR BONUS TERMS?

´

Bonus terms and conditions are not part of the regulatory rules and can be written by the online casino at will. A reputable casino should also give you the option to waive the bonus. The very important thing you should pay attention to is the effective turnover requirement.

AFTER ALL, WHICH ONLINE CASINO DO I NEED TO CHOOSE TO PREVENT SUCH FRAUD?

The safest way to do it is to choose a licensed provider that has been on the market for a long time and has a large number of players. Today fraudulent online casinos have no chance to survive more than a month because the flow of information is way too fast.

So, if you choose a reputable provider that has proven for years that it works without problems, online casino fraud is virtually impossible. Apart from the online casinos, also try to protect yourself on the Internet. When it comes to protecting your data or yourself from fraud attempts, up-to-date virus scanners or malware detection programs are at the top of the list. Following these tips may take an amount of time but will make your online gambling experience secure.