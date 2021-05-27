How to Get More Enjoyment Out of Video Games

Being a gamer is quite popular nowadays. Even older adults find enjoyment in video games. Besides, we have an ongoing pandemic that forces us to remain indoors. And killing a few hours playing video games can be a lot of fun.

At the same time, for someone new to this hobby, it might be difficult to get into gaming because of some missing aspects. Let’s take a look at some of the ways to improve the video game experience.

Explore Multiple Genres

Since gaming is so popular, it is natural that there is a plethora of available video games. It usually comes down to one’s preferences, but you should still do your best to explore different genres. Who knows, you may discover a game that you did not register on your radar before.

To find new games, you can check various streamers on Twitch TV to see what they are playing. Reviews on PC Gamer and other gaming-related news sites should also give you an idea. Lastly, you have gameplay videos on YouTube and social media.

Upcoming new releases are also something to keep an eye on. If you are playing on a PC, check Steam’s section about future games. Xbox and Playstation have similar sections as well.

Lastly, do not focus just on AAA titles. There are plenty of great indie games that are just as good, if not better. Some of the recent examples of such games include Hades, Hollow Knight, and Cuphead.

Get the Best Gaming Gear You Can

You will struggle to enjoy gaming if you have a lackluster computer or console. Sure, it is cheaper to get a second-hand device than purchase a new one, but the gaming hobby will lose its charm if you encounter FPS drops, random crashes, and freezes.

The problem becomes even more significant when you play online and get disconnected. Losing progress in a single player game is usually not a thing these days because of the auto-save feature, but multiplayer games are a different thing, especially if you have teammates who rely on you. A disconnect in the middle of a boss fight is not fun.

Besides an optimally running computer or a console and a reliable internet connection, you should also consider getting some accessories. Gaming mouse and keyboard are the two things that stand out a lot. Manufacturers like Razer and Steelseries offer plenty of great gaming accessories.

Some games are driven by their audio, especially the soundtrack, meaning that you should invest in proper headphones.

A gaming chair is another item on the list. If you are going to spend many hours gaming, you want what is best for your health, right? Sitting in an uncomfortable chair is not good for your back. While gaming chairs can be a bit expensive, they are a long-term investment that is worth it.

Keep Tabs on Your Device Performance

Whether you are using a console, a laptop, or a PC, it is important to keep tabs on the device’s performance. A slight bump here and there could really dampen the gaming experience.

For example, if there is not enough storage space on the drive, you will want to remove all the unnecessary junk data. Useless applications, old system backups, media files, and even steam download cache could cause performance problems.

Malware and viruses could be the reason behind slow performance as well. Scan the system with an anti-malware tool to confirm that there are no corrupted files. And if the antivirus detects potential threats, eliminate them from your device as soon as possible.

The last piece of advice is about the dust that accumulates inside. Do not let that filth snowball out of control because it will damage the internal hardware. Once you notice that your computer or console is making too much noise or is overheating, clean the dust inside.

Play With Friends

It may sound like a cliche, but some activities are more fun when you do them with others. Sure, there are plenty of great single player video games, but some people find it more enjoyable to play MMORPGs or other genres that involve cooperating with other players or competing against them.

The environment is different, and when you accomplish a goal with the help of others or beat someone who is equally as good, the feeling is some of the best you can get from playing multiplayer video games.

Avoid Tilting

The last bit of advice in this article is about tilting. Video games, particularly online games, can get you pretty tilted. A small mistake on your part or annoying behavior from other players creates a toxic environment that sucks the joy and makes you upset rather than happy.

If you notice that things are not going too well and you become fed up with the game, put it aside for a while and do something else. Once the urge to play returns, you can try again.