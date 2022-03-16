How do I access the metaverse on Android?

Did you know that you could access entire alternate universes via the metaverse?

So, what is the metaverse? The metaverse is a simulated digital environment that utilizes blockchain, social media, and AR (augmented reality) technology to provide users with a whole new experience.

In the metaverse, visitors can build businesses, trade real estate, form communities, and so much more. Due to this, many consider the metaverse to be the internet’s following evolutionary form. You can visit Tezro blog to find what are the best metaverse coins that are making headlines.

So, how do we gain access to the metaverse? Well, one of the easiest ways to access the metaverse is through the world of gaming. Given how far games have come, you’ll be impressed by just how immersive things can be.

And now, let’s take a look at our selection of the best metaverse apps for Android users.

Fans of open-world RPGs like Minecraft and Stardew Valley will love this one.

The Sandbox is an open-world game that unleashes players into a free-to-roam environment where they must collect and harness the world’s resources.

By collecting elements such as earth, water, lightning, and lava, players can then craft unique machines to upgrade the world around them.

But that’s not all that The Sandbox offers.

Players can earn real money in-game by crafting unique NFTs from the resources they collect. These resources can then be sold and exchanged for money in the in-game marketplace.

Besides that, you can also create entire worlds in-game and showcase them on The Sandbox’s gallery to be enjoyed by other players.

If action-adventure is more of your thing, then you should give Axie Infinity a try.

In Axie Infinity, players will have to form a team of three in-game characters – known as Axies, cutesy monsters, which are in-game representations of the player.

By collecting Axies, players can put together a winning team to earn SLPs, i.e., Smooth Love Potions, and AXS, i.e., Axie Infinity Shards. And then, They’ll battle it out with other players or the AI to collect rewards from here.

Besides participating in battles, players can participate in the metaverse by breeding Axies which can then be sold on the in-game marketplace.

Fun fact: Axies are cute avatars and an opportunity to earn impressive sums of money because rare axies are known to be valued at more than $1 million.

Hence, this is why it’s easy to see why some folks have taken to playing Axie Infinity as a full-time job to earn money.

Sensorium Galaxy is an immersive concert platform that transports viewers to an alternate universe to experience live performances on a whole new level. Users of Sensorium Galaxy are free to customize and create the virtual avatars that represent them in the metaverse.

Thus far, Sensorium has attracted plenty of backers, with musicians like David Guetta and Armin van Buuren expressing their interest in the metaverse.

Given the often-cited criticisms of how DJs “just press play,” Sensorium Galaxy has the potential to shake up the way we participate in concerts. Additionally, modern-day technology’s high degrees of customization are sure to unlock a whole new world of potential.

Another open-world RPG, Illuvium, invites you to explore the ruins of a shattered land as you and your companions track down mythical creatures known as Illuvials.

Each Illuvial has unique characteristics and appearances, with no two creatures alike. Capture Illuvials yield unique abilities and talents that can be used to boost the strength of your party.

As an added plus, your Illuvials can be stored on NFTs known as shards which can then be traded on the in-game marketplace for ILV. ILV is Illuvium’s own in-game currency that is actively traded on various crypto exchanges.

There are plenty of ways for you to access the metaverse easily. All of the apps mentioned on this list will guide you into their own metaverse while providing you with a great time.