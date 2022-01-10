Dab Pens or Dry Herb Vaporizers: What to choose?

Cannabis is a very popular plant that produces the active ingredient THC. There are a variety of ways to consume cannabis and because of this, it can be hard to know exactly which method is best for you and your situation. Since the legalization of cannabis in Canada, many people have been wondering how to consume this plant. There are a wide variety of smoking methods available and it might be difficult for some people to narrow their choices down to decide what is best. Two of the most popular methods of consumption are dab pens and dry herb vaporizers. If you are unsure about which method is the best choice for you, here is everything you need to know.

What are they and how do they work?

A dry herb vaporizer is one of the most popular cannabis consumption methods to hit the scene in recent years. This inhalation device is battery powered and allows you to heat your dry herbs at a controlled temperature which gives you a personalized vaping experience. They also produce vapor instead of smoke because there is no combustion with this method of inhalation. To consume, simply fill the device chamber with a small number of dry herbs, turn the device on, select your desired temperature, inhale and exhale. If you’re looking for the perfect vaporizer for you, there is a great selection at dailyhighclub.com. No matter your preference, you will surely find a device that suits your needs. Dab pens on the other hand are slim handheld devices that resemble a pen, hence the name. This device allows you to heat your concentrate until it reaches a point of vaporization which essentially performs the same function as a dab rig except that it is electronic and compact.

Ease of use

One of the best things about the dry herb vaporizer and a top reason for its popularity is the fact that it is easy to use which makes it a great device for beginners new to cannabis or vaping altogether. If you want to start vaping, it is best to start with a dry herb vaporizer because it involves no extra setup and it is clean and straightforward to use. Dab pens are also considered relatively easy to use and do not require much experience or knowledge. For beginners, using wax or concentrates might take some getting used to at first but eventually, you will get the hang of it and it will be a breeze. It’s probably best to start with a dry herb vaporizer because working with wax can be a bit overwhelming for a newbie.

Portability

Both of these devices are portable. Dab pens are small and can easily slip into your pocket discreetly which allows you to take a hit wherever you are, at any time. Dry herb vaporizers also come in a portable form which allows you to stop and restart your sessions wherever and whenever you please without fuss. Desktop vaporizers are the only type of vaporizer that is not portable and this is because it is powered by electricity and is large.

The device options

There are different models and sizes of dab pens available to suit your unique interests. Some are designed to look like a pen while others contain a water bubbler base which resembles more of a miniature dab rig. Dry herb vaporizers come in a larger variety that all serve different functions, for example, session vaporizers are for single session use only and are not convenient for on-the-go use while portable is, as the name suggests, easy to transport and allow you to pause your sessions and continue at a later stage. You also get desktop vaporizers that are strictly for home use as these devices are large and are powered by electricity.

Concentrate or bud

Your last thing to consider is whether you want to use concentrate or dry herbs when consuming. Dry herbs are actual dry marijuana plants while concentrates are highly potent forms of THC or CBD that are concentrated and extracted from the herb. Concentrates offer far more intense and potent effects compared to dry herbs which give users a different experience. As a beginner, you might want to try bud first and then ease into something more potent like concentrates once you get the hang of consuming this substance.