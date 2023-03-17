The Xbox One has been around for a few years now, and it’s still going strong just like online casino games click here for more info regarding online casinos. With the release of the Xbox Series X/S, there are even more great games to choose from. Whether you’re looking for an immersive single-player experience or an intense multiplayer showdown, there’s something for everyone on the Xbox One. Here are some of the best Xbox One games of 2021.

Halo Infinite

The long-awaited sequel to the iconic Halo series is finally here. Developed by 343 Industries and published by Microsoft, Halo Infinite promises to be an epic sci-fi adventure with stunning visuals and intense combat.

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red’s highly anticipated open-world RPG has finally arrived on Xbox One. Set in a dystopian future, Cyberpunk 2077 puts you in the shoes of a mercenary as you explore a vast city filled with danger and intrigue.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft’s latest installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise takes players to 9th century England. As Eivor, a Viking raider, you’ll explore an open world full of secrets and adventure.

The Last of Us Part II

The sequel to the critically acclaimed The Last of Us is finally here. Developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony, The Last of Us Part II is an emotional journey through a post-apocalyptic world filled with danger and heartache.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch's open-world action-adventure takes players to feudal Japan. As Jin Sakai, a samurai warrior, you'll explore an open world filled with secrets and deadly enemies.

Forza Horizon 4

The fourth installment in the popular racing series takes players to the United Kingdom. With dynamic seasons and stunning visuals, Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best racing games on Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s critically acclaimed open -world western is now available on Xbox One. As Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang, you’ll explore an expansive world filled with danger and adventure.