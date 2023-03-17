Search

Best Xbox 360 Games of all Time

There were many great games on the Xbox 360, but we’ve narrowed our list down to the absolute best that fans can’t get enough of yet. Below is a list of the 50 greatest Xbox 360 games of all time. Read and find out more!

Trials Evolution

Trials Evolution is a racing game about motorcycles. Players must ride their bikes through different obstacle courses to reach the goal quickly. Players can compare their stats with friends in his over 50 single-player tracks on Xbox Live to see who the best is.

Super Meat Boy

The platformer is a self-released sequel to the 2008 best australian online casino game Meat Boy, and critics praised its art and challenging gameplay. In Super Meat Boy, the player controls a cubic character to save his girlfriend from Dr Fetus. With 300 levels to master, you’ll be hard-pressed to run out of tasks in this game!

Mark of the Ninja

A perfect blend of adventure and stealth, this side-scrolling action game debuted on Xbox Live Arcade in 2012 click here for best gambling online games. Following the story of an unnamed ninja, players must navigate the modern world and deal with the conflict between ancient ninja traditions and modern technology.

Dark Souls II

Moreover, Dark Souls II was released in 2014 and fans never got bored. Known for its difficulty, towering bosses, and brutal penalties for poor player performance, you’ll have to get used to “You Died” flashing on your screen to get through this game.

FIFA Soccer 12

Released in 2011, this soccer simulation game has career and online modes that let you compete with players from all over the world.

Dead Space 2

Released by Electronic Arts in 2011, Dead Space 2 follows Isaac Clarke once again as he battles a necromorph outbreak. This gameplay consists of a series of levels, a variety of puzzles and the need to find resources to stay alive.

Rock Band

Furthermore, Rockband features multi-instrument gameplay, allowing up to four players to simulate rock star performances with their own controllers modelled to look like real instruments.

In conclusion, these are some of the best Xbox 360 games of all time.

Become a Fan

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest