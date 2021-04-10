Best Sports Games Coming Out This Year

Sports games are almost overlooked when it comes to releases, even though there are some incredibly fun and exciting titles that come out year after year. FIFA has dominated the niche, but there are way more sport themed games to sink your teeth into.

This post will go over the best sport related titles coming out this year across all platforms. Whether you are an enthusiast of the sport or not, these games are most definitely worth your time, and shouldn’t be passed up on.

MLB The Show 21

MLB The Show 21 is the next installment in the popular baseball series. What makes this installment far different than those before, is that not only will it be available on the Xbox, but it will be automatically added to the Xbox Gold Pass at no additional cost on release day.

Featuring all the biggest names in the game right now, Fernando Tats Jr. is on the cover and obviously most people would be looking to play with the Padre’s with him on your team there is also a new feature added called the ballpark creator, where you can modify existing ballparks (size of the outfield, wall heights etc) as well as share your creations online.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is an upcoming game that takes mountain biking, snowboarding, skiing, wingsuiting and rocket wingsuiting online. Gone are the days where you compete against AI, Riders Republic allows you to take on up to 50 opponents in a race.

There are also 6v6 trick battles, with the team with the highest points at the end taking the win. The game is set in an open world which stitches together 7 famous national parks in the US. If the battle royale style gameplay isn’t for you, there is also a career mode that allows you to choose any of the 6 disciplines and progress.

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is the next installment in the much loved FIFA series. Not much is known about it right now, what will be different or what will be new, but it is safe to say that it will be released around October, as that when FIFA is almost always released.

The one major difference that is a possibility is the inclusion of the upcoming World Cup. However, there is the chance that EA could skip it all together, and opt to add it into FIFA 23 instead. We just have to wait and see as more announcements about the game will be made as the year goes on.

Skate 4

Skate 4 is the next release in the Skate franchise, and while not a ton is known about it just yet, developers have said that all the features fans love will be brought back, and there could even be a surprise or two.

There is also a little bit of doubt surrounding the release date, while it is optimistic to think it will be coming out this year, the currency pandemic has slowed things down to the point where it could very easily be pushed to 2022.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo Switch players may feel a bit ignored, but Mario is here to save the day. The ultra colorful and fun Mario Golf: Super Rush lets you take control of your favorite Mario character as you hit your way around multiple golf courses.

There are both single and multiplayer modes, as well as a new mode called speed golf, where players aim to get the ball in the hole as quickly as possible, hitting the ball in real time instead of taking turns. This is a great game for anyone looking for any Mario or golf fan.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Fishing games have always been some of the most relaxing and fun, yet underrated games out there. Many believe them to be boring , but to spend a few hours on a beautiful lake or river casting and catching, even in a game, is hard to match.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 will have very realistic maps and conditions, almost perfect fish models, as well as a variety of fishing techniques available to players. You also don’t need the internet to play, and unique fish AI will keep you on your toes and stop the game from getting stale.

All Elite Wrestling

Wrestling games have been dominated by the WWE for a few years now, however, their latest offerings have left a lot to be desired. However, AEW has come out with an announcement for their own game.

Not much is known just yet, but you can expect to see all the whole AEW roster, as well as a few surprises. It will have all the titles, match types, and that unique AEW flare that has made the promotion so popular so quickly.

While there are some genres of games that have always been more popular, there are a number of sports games that are worth a look at. These are only a few of them, but they are all set up to be incredibly enjoyable and memorable, and should make their way onto your list of best games of 2021.