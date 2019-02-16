World’s Most Famous Casinos

Even though we live in an age where online gaming has taken centre-stage, land-based casinos were expected to nose dive in terms of popularity but contrary to belief, continue to go from strength to strength. Perhaps it’s the glitz and glamour, the allure of the lights and the atmosphere that casinos often generate that keep punters coming back.

In the modern era, casinos all over the world are becoming more lavish and bespoke with their never-ending number of features and benefits; with many incorporating clubs, restaurants and hotels into their grounds.

Naturally, that got us thinking about some of the biggest and most famous casinos in the world so we’ve compiled a list of the top five for you to browse through.

Hippodrome Casino, London

It’s been 10 years since the Hippodrome Casino opened in London, and it’s already considered one of the finest casinos in the world. Based in the City of Westminster, the Hippodrome attracts the rich and famous and is steeped in history, originally opening in 1900 as a performance centre. Punters will enjoy a whole host of features and benefits, including a popular steakhouse restaurant.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

Those who have been to Las Vegas will know all about the Bellagio, owing to its world-class facilities and stunning décor and all the other benefits? that make it a go-to venue. The Bellagio is also believed to be where Texas Hold’em poker took off, so there’s plenty of history to take in as well. The Bellagio offers all the typical casino games you’d come to expect as well as bar and lounge areas, 24hr restaurant and they provide some of the best free attractions available, including the dancing fountains.

City Of Dreams, Macau

Now, the City of Dreams does pretty much what it says on the tin. The $3.2 billion venue is laced with marble floors and has over 500 poker tables and 1,350 games/slot machines. The Chinese really don’t hold back when it comes to glitz and glamour, either; the resort has over 1,600 guest rooms and is complete with a lagoon swimming pool and a 4D Batman simulator! Pointless yet interesting fact, Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio were paid $12 million each to shoot a 15 minute commercial prior to the casino’s opening.

Casino Monte Carlo, Monaco

Arguably the most famous venue on our list, the Monte Carlo Casino quite literally put the sovereign state of Monaco on the map. In some ways, the Monte Carlo is seen as the home of European gambling with its rich history and attracts visitors from all over the globe. Inside, the Monte Carlo boasts an array of stunning chandeliers and exquisite features that date back to the 1800s. It really is a bucket list experience that mustn’t be missed.

The Venetian, Macau

China are really making some big moves in the casino and gambling world, and the Venetian solidifies their stance further. It’s the sixth largest building in the world and as you can imagine, there’s plenty of slot machines, poker tables and over 3,000 gaming terminals inside. Furthermore, the Venetian is kitted out with bars, restaurants, nightclubs and a whole host of other features that make the mega-casino one of the best in the world.

Feeling lucky? Why not try and scoop some moolah with Paddy Power’s online roulette right here.