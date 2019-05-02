Who will be performing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019?

We’re almost down to the final countdown for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest, and countries across the continent have finally decided on the acts that will be representing them in Tel Aviv. In Eurovision betting odds, prices are changing fast and currently, the Netherlands are the favourites at 13/8 while former favourites Russia are priced at 7/1. Here, we will briefly run down all the acts hoping to win the hearts of Europe in the iconic song contest.

Semi-finals:

Albania

Jonida Maliqi – Ktheju tokës

Jonida is a huge name in her home country, she hosts Dancing with the Stars and had been a coach on The Voice. Her song translates as ‘return to the land’ and has lyrics referring to emigration and the Kosovo War.

Armenia

Srbuk – Walking Out

Srbuk has been on the Armenian talent show circuit for nine years now, competing on The X Factor (where she finished second) and The Voice (fourth).

Australia

Kate Miller-Heidke – Zero Gravity

With four albums and a greatest hits under her belt, Kate is a pretty big deal in Australia. Despite being classically-trained, Kate delved into pop music and has enjoyed moderate success throughout her career.

Austria

Paenda – Limits

Gabriela Horn is a singer, songwriter and producer who only released her debut album last year. She studied pop and jazz music at the Vienna Music Institute.

Azerbaijan

Chingiz – Truth

Chingiz was born in Moscow but moved to Azerbaijan when he was six-years-old. He won the Azerbaijani version of Pop Idol in 2007 and has since participated in The New Wave competition as well as The Voice.

Belgium

Eliot Vassamillet – Wake Up

Eliot is a former contestant of The Voice and Belgium tend to turn to the TV talent show for their entries (three times in the last five years, in fact). The 18-year-old will perform Wake Up written by Pierre Dumoulin, who previously wrote the Belgian entry in 2017.

Belarus

Zena – Like It

Zinaida, also known as Zina (or ZENA) has plenty of experience of TV talent shows, competing in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and 2016; and coming third in Russia’s Fame Academy. She also has experience of co-hosting the Junior ESC and has voiced characters in Russian dubs of Disney films.

Croatia

Roko Blažević – The Dream

19-year-old Roko will represent Croatia, having won Dora 2019. He comes from a family of musicians, with both his parents’ singers and his brother, a guitarist. Roko has been dubbed the Croatian Michael Bublé and has won two Croatian singing contests: Pinkove Zvezdice and Zvijezde.

Cyprus

Tamta – Replay

Georgian singer Tamta was a runner-up on super Idol Greece and has also been a mentor on both the Georgian and Greek versions of The X Factor. She’s released three albums and a ‘Best of’ – and had been declined the opportunity to represent Cyprus in last year’s contest.

Czech Republic

Lake Malawi – Friend of a Friend

Czech Indie band, Lake Malawi formed in 2013 and their name is inspired by Bon Iver’s Calgary. The trio released their debut single in 2014, but their debut album wasn’t released until 2017.

Denmark

Leonora – Love is Forever

Leonora won the Danish Melodi Grand Prix and has written many of her own songs. However, she’s probably best known as a figure skater, where she’s won gold medals and competed in junior competitions.

Estonia

Victor Crone – Storm

Swedish-born Victor previously tried to represent his home country but lost out to Måns Zelmerlöw in 2015. His Eurovision entry charted at number three in Estonia.

Finland

Darude and Sebastian Rejman – Look Away

The Finnish DJ famous for his 90s track Sandstorm is pairing up with Sebastian Rejman for Finland’s entry in this year’s contest. Rejman is a singer and guitarist in Finnish band, The Giant Leap and founded Sebastian & The 4th Line Band.

Georgia

Oto Nemsadze – Dear God

Oto is a Georgian household name, having won Idol in 2011; a finalist of The Voice in 2013; and a member of group Limbo in the 2017 Eurovision selection process that finished tenth. Hopefully he’ll have better luck this time around as a solo artist.

Greece

Katerine Duska – Better Love

Katerine is Greek-Canadian and is a singer songwriter who released her debut album in 2015.

Hungary

Joci Papai – Az én apám

Joci represented Hungary in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest and finished eighth, so is no stranger to the stage. Prior to both competitions, he won A Dai, the Hungarian national selection programme. He has a number of Hungarian top-five singles to his name.

Iceland

Hatari – Hatrið Mun Sigra

With a song translating as ‘hate will prevail’, you’d be right in assuming that Hatari are a punk-rock band. Formed in 2015, the trio will take to the stage clad in leather and sing (or should that be scream) about bringing down capitalism.

Ireland

Sarah McTernan – 22

A former finalist of The Voice in 2015, Sarah was mentored by Rachel Stevens (of S Club 7 fame) during the show. She previously tried to compete in Eurovision, but failed to represent San Marino last year.

Latvia

Carousel – That Night

The duo (made up of Sabine and Mārcis) won Supernova 2019 to represent Latvia in this year’s contest. Their song That Night is Sabine’s debut as a songwriter.

Lithuania

Jurijus Veklenko – Run with the Lions

The Lithuanian singer has previous in the Eurovision Song Contest – he performed as a backing singer in the 2015 contest and in 2017, provided the main vocals for lip-sync drag-act Lolita Zero in the national selection.

Malta

Michela Pace – Chameleon

Michela won Malta’s first ever X Factor in January and the 18-year-old was rewarded with a place in the Eurovision Song Contest, as well as a contract with Sony Music Italy.

Macedonia

Tamara Todevska – Proud

Tamara is no stranger to Eurovision. The pop star has released two albums and first featured in the contest in 2004 as a backing singer. She was also one third of Tamara, Vrčak & Adrijan in 2008, who failed to qualify for the final.

Moldova

Anna Odobescu – Stay

Anna won the Moldovan national section process O melodie pentru Europa in March and will represent her country with Stay. She previously graduated from the Academy of Music, Theatre and Fine Arts in Chisinau.

Montenegro

D mol – Heaven

The six-piece vocal group, formed this year won Montenegro’s national selection.

Netherlands

Duncan Laurence – Arcade

A former semi-finalist of The Voice, Duncan is currently the favourite with the bookies, with his song Arcade. His Eurovision entry has already been a Dutch top-10 hit.

Norway

KEiiNO – Spirit in the Sky

The Norwegian trio were formed in late 2018 in preparation for Melodi Grand Prix, the Norwegian selection process – and it’s a good job they were, as they’re now representing their country. Their song Spirit in the Sky is inspired by historical struggles for equality.

Poland

Tulia – Fire of Love

Formed in 2017, folk music group Tulia consists of four singers. They released their debut album last year and were chosen by the Polish state broadcaster to represent at Eurovision.

Portugal

Conan Osiris – Telemóveis

The 30-year-old (real name Tiago Miranda) has only recently turned his attention to a full-time professional career in music. He released his debut album in 2016 and earlier this year, he entered Festival da Canção, securing his place in Eurovision.

Romania

Ester Peony – On a Sunday

Ester Peony became known in her home country for her covers of pop songs on Youtube. She won Selecția Națională earlier this year and away from Eurovision, aims to release her debut album later this year.

Russia

Sergey Lazarev – Scream

A former member of Russian early-00s band Smash!!, Sergey has pursued a solo career and previously represented Russia in the 2016 Eurovision Song contest, finishing third.

San Marino

Serhat – Say Na Na Na

Another former representative back for another go, Serhat (originally from Turkey) previously performed in 2016, but failed to qualify for the final. At 54, he recently announced that he would be releasing a debut album this month.

Serbia

Nevena Bozovic – Kruna

At the age of 13, Nevena represented Serbia at Junior Eurovision where she finished third. She rose to fame after coming second in TV talent show Prvi glas Srbije in 2013. That year, she failed to make the Eurovision finals when performing in a girl group and is back again this time around, as a solo artist.

Slovenia

Zala Kralj and Gašper Šantl – Sebi

The Slovenian duo, often known as ZalaGašper, only formed last year but have released a handful of singles and an EP.

Sweden

John Lundvik – Too Late for Love

John Lundvik competed in Melodifestivalen last year, finishing third – but is back for another go at Eurovision this year. Born in London but adopted by Swedish expatriates, John’s music career began in 2010 and he’s composed music for film and TV.

Switzerland

Luca Hanni – She Got Me

Luca won the 2012 show Deutschland sucht den Superstar and has since released four albums and 16 singles (including a cover of Ed Sheeran’s The A Team).

Grand final:

France

Bilal Hassani – Roi

He first came to prominence when performing a cover of Austrian winner Conchita Wurst’s Rise Like a Phoenix on the French version of The Voice Kids. The 19-year-old singer and Vlogger won the French national selection process, Destination Eurovision.

Germany

S!sters – Sister

No, the German representative aren’t sisters, in fact, they hadn’t sung together before Eurovision and the duo were selected from Germany’s Unser Lied für Israel. Carlotta was a finalist in Das Supertalent in 2009 and The Voice Kids in 2014; while Laurita was in fact a backing singing for 2010 entrant, Lena.

Italy

Mahmood – Soldi

Alessandro Mahmoud, better known by Mahmood came to prominence when he participated in the Italian version of The X Factor. He won the Sanremo Music Festival with Soldi and consequently will be representing Italy.

Spain

Miki – La Venda

Miguel ‘Miki’ Pozo became a star after winning the Spanish equivalent of Fame Academy, Operación Triunfo last year.

United Kingdom

Michael Rice – Bigger Than Us

The 21-year-old previously appeared on The X Factor in 2014, but won BBC One’s singing competition All Together Now last year. After participating in Eurovision: You Decide, it was revealed he will represent the UK with a song written by Sweden’s act, John Lundvik.