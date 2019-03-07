Search

Your Ultimate Sporting App List: What You Need Ahead Of A Matchday

·

For most people interested in sport, they really do live and breath it. There’s not a minute that goes by when we’re not consuming news via our smartphones and for many fans it’s the way to keep their finger on the pulse.

But what are the apps to do that? There are a whole host of apps out there for sports fanatics, and here are just a few you really shouldn’t be missing out on.

Flashscores

First of all, if you’re a soccer fan in particular then you really can’t go wrong with Flashscores.

It’s an app that provides live results across a range of sports, with soccer having a large selection of games whether it be the MLS, Premier League or even Iranian Division 2.

You can view live stats across the likes of tennis, cricket, NFL and more, with updates to tables where applicable too.

It’s the best app to keep you informed of what’s currently happening in the world of sport and really is ideal for following your own team.

A Betting App

All around the world, and an increasing amount in the USA, betting is synonymous with sport and you’ll find most wagers can be easily placed via smartphone.

There are dozens of apps on the market to choose from, with BettingApps being a good place to start to find the very best.

All major bookmakers have an app and allow you to bet in-play, cash out and essentially play exactly how you would via your desktop, however you can do it any time, anywhere.

ESPN

For most ESPN is the font of all knowledge for sports fans and a must have to stay well informed no matter what the sport.

Downloading the ESPN app will give you access to news, views and video content across all major sports and will even send you notifications so you really don’t miss a thing.

With exclusive clips, highlights, live scores alongside news, it really is a one-stop shop no matter where you are in the world.

Fantasy Sports

Fantasy sports are more popular than ever before and for the more serious players, regular checks before a matchday is a must.

It’s like your team takes over and you’re managing them as if they are really your team, and a fantasy sports app will allow you to do just that.

Fantasy sports is available across a range of sports with soccer and football the most common. Most sites in which you can play these days have an app and allow you to keep up-to-date with how many points you have, along with being able to make changes to your team, analyse form players via the host of stats they have, and make transfers accordingly.

It’s what the winners do, and if you want to be one of those, being able to perform your managerial duties from your pocket is a must.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest