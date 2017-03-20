Top Ranked Mobile Casino Apps For Android

Two decades ago online casinos made a revolution in the world of gambling. Many gamblers stopped hanging out in casinos as they got an opportunity to gamble straight from home. Besides, many online casinos offer free versions of slots, which had not been possible before. Now gambling has become even easier and less time-consuming with smartphone apps. Players can choose either a free slot without registration or gambling for real money with a couple of clicks on their phones. The most top ranked apps, as well as desktop versions, are available in simple browser search. You can also play slots online with 777SpinSlot. Here are the most popular ones:

Bet365

Bet365 casino app, as well as its desktop version, is developed by Playtech and is based in the United Kingdom. Back in 2010, 2011 and 2012 Bet365 received an award from eGaming Review magazine (3 years in a row!). Besides, it was ranked among the fastest developing gaming companies and included into numerous lists of best online casinos. The new app makes it possible for Bet365 players to bet on sports straight from their smartphones, which includes also live betting.

Mr Green

Headquartered and licensed in Malta 10 years ago by a Swedish parent company, Mr Green was awarded almost every year since then by Interworld, eGaming Review and IGA (International Gaming Awards). In 2014 it became a casino Brand of the year according to EGR. In 2015 and 2017 Mr.Green was awarded as Online Casino Operator of the year by IGA. The online Casino, as well as its Android app, offer over 350 games developed by NetEnt, Microgaming, IGT and other international gaming providers.

InterCasino

InterCasino is known for the highest jackpots won online. The first record was established in 2005 reaching almost 2 million USD in a progressive slot “Millionaires Club”. This record was relentlessly beaten in 2007 by a player who got 8 million USD in a Jackpot. InterCasino is registered and licensed in Malta since 1996 and is one of the pioneers of online gambling. It is also one of the first companies who launched an online gambling app for Android.

Jackpot City

JackpotCity is an online casino and smartphone app, which belongs to Carmen Media Group Limited licensed in Gibraltar. It was rated in the top-10 by many reviews and surveys. Most of the poker rooms of this casino were developed by Microgaming software. Online slots are produced by various other developers as well. JackpotCity is known for constant updates of security and data encryption systems for the best protection of their clients.