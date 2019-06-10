Search

The Top PC Games of All Time You Need to Try!

·

PC games are way better than consoles. If you are a lover of PC, then I am sure you agree with that statement. PC is better because you can play; however, you would like to play. Most PC players are into mouse and keyboard, but you can use a gamepad to change things up. While you can try out online games with the best ark server hosting, it is no secret that many still prefer to go the old way.

Besides, PC is cheap for those who are on a tight budget.

If you love PC games, here is a look at top games of all time that you can try out.

#1. Sekiro; Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is a new game which was released in March 2019. FromSoftware published it. It is set in Japan during the mid 15th century which was gripped with war. The mystical lure of the game is what sets it apart from other games.

#2. Dishonoured 2

Dishonoured 2 is a beautiful game which has improved from the original. The gameplay is well balanced hidden with secret adventures and new stories.

#3. The Witness

The Witness was released in November 2016. It is a mind game that gets you hooked from the time you start playing. It might seem easy because all you have to do is move a dot on a series of squares. However, finding the perfect square is quite hard. The game is structurally designed to challenge everyone.

#4. Inside

Inside tells a story without words. A tale that is gripped with fear of and unknown environments. You only have to help a young boy run from something, although it is unclear who or what is the enemy. Playdead created the game.

#5. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman games would not be complete without Batman in them. Arkham Knight is a classic game that has developed the game character quite remarkably. The combat in the game takes it a notch higher.

#6. Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 is one of the best games to be developed by Rockstar. It has some sense of reality in it, especially when you are walking down the streets of LA and Los Santos. Although the software features are a deal breaker.

#7. Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 2 is a multiplayer game which has some uniqueness in it. It is one of the best games to be developed. It practically tells you what things do.

#8. L.A Noire

Are you looking for a game that you can be a cop? LA Noire is the game that will make you get the job done. You will get to inspect a mutilated body and follow it up like a real detective.

#9. Spore

Spore is a game that explores the real-time aspects of life. You have to nurture species from the time they are microscopic organisms until they are fully grown creatures. However, these can only be achieved by going through the four stages. It is a great game that lets you create customizable species.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest