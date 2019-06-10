The Top PC Games of All Time You Need to Try!

PC games are way better than consoles. If you are a lover of PC, then I am sure you agree with that statement. PC is better because you can play; however, you would like to play. Most PC players are into mouse and keyboard, but you can use a gamepad to change things up. While you can try out online games with the best ark server hosting, it is no secret that many still prefer to go the old way.

Besides, PC is cheap for those who are on a tight budget.

If you love PC games, here is a look at top games of all time that you can try out.

#1. Sekiro; Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is a new game which was released in March 2019. FromSoftware published it. It is set in Japan during the mid 15th century which was gripped with war. The mystical lure of the game is what sets it apart from other games.

#2. Dishonoured 2

Dishonoured 2 is a beautiful game which has improved from the original. The gameplay is well balanced hidden with secret adventures and new stories.

#3. The Witness

The Witness was released in November 2016. It is a mind game that gets you hooked from the time you start playing. It might seem easy because all you have to do is move a dot on a series of squares. However, finding the perfect square is quite hard. The game is structurally designed to challenge everyone.

#4. Inside

Inside tells a story without words. A tale that is gripped with fear of and unknown environments. You only have to help a young boy run from something, although it is unclear who or what is the enemy. Playdead created the game.

#5. Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman games would not be complete without Batman in them. Arkham Knight is a classic game that has developed the game character quite remarkably. The combat in the game takes it a notch higher.

#6. Grand Theft Auto 5

GTA 5 is one of the best games to be developed by Rockstar. It has some sense of reality in it, especially when you are walking down the streets of LA and Los Santos. Although the software features are a deal breaker.

#7. Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 2 is a multiplayer game which has some uniqueness in it. It is one of the best games to be developed. It practically tells you what things do.

#8. L.A Noire

Are you looking for a game that you can be a cop? LA Noire is the game that will make you get the job done. You will get to inspect a mutilated body and follow it up like a real detective.

#9. Spore

Spore is a game that explores the real-time aspects of life. You have to nurture species from the time they are microscopic organisms until they are fully grown creatures. However, these can only be achieved by going through the four stages. It is a great game that lets you create customizable species.