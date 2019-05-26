Search

Tips and Tricks for Mobile Blackjack

·

When it comes to playing games on your mobile, there are certainly plenty around, and if you are fond of playing Blackjack, then there are a great selection of games and apps that can be downloaded to your mobile phone so that you can enjoy a quick game of Blackjack no matter where you are. Whichcasino.com takes you through some great features of mobile blackjack games.

There are certainly plenty of different Blackjack variants out there, and you can play many of them on your mobile while you are out and about. You may not be away there are a large number of variants of the game of Blackjack aside from just the standard version.

Though purists might only want to play the classic version, there are still variants amongst these. Much like with casino roulette there are variants between computerised simulations of Blackjack tables, and there are also Live Dealer Blackjack games. These feature a real-life croupier in a studio somewhere who plays against you as you can watch the game often through a live video stream. This brings a great degree of realism to the game, as it is just like you are sat at a table with the dealer. In this variation, the dealer still has to adhere to strict rules, much like when playing at a casino. The shoe will feature a number of packs of cards, usually five or six, which are randomly cut, and then dealt to each player.

Your play is to score more than the dealer without going over the maximum of Twenty-One. After the two initial cards are dealt, players can choose to either stick with the two cards, or be dealt another one to try and bring their total closer to twenty-one. You normally have a number of options as well. For example, if you are dealt a pair of cards, e.g. two eights, then you have the option to split them into two separate hands, and bet separately on each. This has the potential to increase your winnings greatly. You also have the option to double down; this is something that you should normally do if your total is around ten or eleven. What doubling-down does is enables you to double your bet in exchange for receiving only one more card, the idea being that you want to hit a bit card that will enable you to be close to twenty-one and therefore much more likely to win.

The dealer will be playing with the rules such as dealer must stick at sixteen, or hit at fifteen. This means that any combination of cards that the dealer has that is less than sixteen will cause them to have to take another card. The hope being that they go over twenty-one and then you will win. Of course, if the dealer hits the combination of an Ace and any picture card as their two cards, then they have scored Blackjack, and all the players lose. Though you are able to buy insurance against this fact and therefore retain some winnings.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest