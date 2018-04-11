Search

Tech for the Best Mobile Sports Viewing and Video Gaming Experience

·

As the 2018 Major League Baseball season kicks off with the earliest Opening Day ever, sports fans have access to more mobile viewing options than ever. MLB is once again making 4K broadcasts available through satellite providers such as DirecTV and DISH. Major League Baseball viewing is also available again in virtual reality through the MLB At Bat app. Meanwhile, next-generation baseball video games such as R.B.I. Baseball 18, MLB Home Run Derby, and Home Run Derby VR are being released in coordination with Opening Day.

But to fully enjoy this cutting-edge entertainment, you need the right technology. Here are three tech upgrades that can help you enjoy the ultimate mobile and video game experience this sports season.

Viewer-friendly Mobile Devices

If you want to get the most out of your mobile viewing, you need the right type of device with the perfect viewing screen. A suitable viewing screen should be at least 5.5 inches, preferably larger. It should also deliver high resolution with a stunning display of colors and contrasts. It should further be powered by a processor capable of supporting superior graphics performance.

An example of a device that fits these requirements is the Galaxy S9 Plus. The Galaxy S9 plus offers a 6.2-inch infinity QHD display which curves and stretches around the phone’s edges for maximum viewing size. It features a Super AMOLED screen with 2960 x 1440 resolution and 529 pixels per inch, with support for high dynamic range, delivering bright colors with rich contrast comparable to 4K Ultra HD TVs.

Mobile VR Headsets

If you want to enjoy virtual reality sports broadcasts and games on your mobile device, you’ll also need a mobile VR headset. A mobile headset allows you to insert your phone into a shell with a pair of lenses that separates your device screen into two images for a 3D effect. VR headsets also include controllers for gaming applications.

Today’s leading mobile VR headsets are the Samsung Gear VR and the Google Daydream View, both excellent options for Android devices, while options such as the ETVR 3D VR headset are available for iPhones. The Gear is compatible with newer Samsung devices, while the Daydream works with the latest Samsung devices as well as other Android devices. For baseball fans, the Daydream has the advantage of working with the VR broadcasts available on the MLB At Bat app.

Mobile Sports Apps

MLB At Bat is one of the essential apps for baseball fans. Available for both Android and iPhone devices, At Bat provides year-round access to live broadcasts, schedules, scores, news, and expert analysis, from Opening Day to the World Series. At Bat offers both monthly and annual subscription options.

Other top sports apps include the ESPN app and its companion WatchESPN app, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports, and theScore. If you’re a gamer, apps such as Home Run Derby are available as free downloads, while other games such as R.B.I. Baseball 18 are available as premium downloads.

With the right device, a good VR headset, and select viewing and gaming apps, you’re all set for a superior mobile sports experience. Pull up your favorite sports chair, grab your home team’s gear, get out some beer and peanuts and popcorn, and get ready to sit back and enjoy the season.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest