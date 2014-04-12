Slots: Latest News from the Leading Developers

The global online gambling market remains one of the most lucrative around, with revenues continuing to rise at a rapid rate.

According to a recent report by Statista, the industry is anticipated to be valued at around $93 million by 2023.

That represents a massive rise on the current $59bn valuation, highlighting the financial potential within the sector.

One of the most popular elements of the industry is slot machine games, with millions of people across the world playing them on a regular basis.

Sites such as Wink Slots have proved to be hugely popular, providing players with opportunity to play a vast array of games.

Read on as we take a look at the latest news from the software companies which are powering the current slot game boom.

Playtech in Clover Again

Playtech recently launched Clover Rollover 2 – the sequel to one of the most successful slots you can play on the internet.

Developed by Playtech’s Eyecon studio, the game takes the engaging format of the original and adds vibrant new graphics while retaining the classic feel of the gameplay.

The main change is the introduction of a three-tier jackpot – Mini, Maxi and Mega – all of which build and drop at various frequencies.

Clover Rollover 2 has already been added to Wink’s portfolio of slots, highlighting the enduring appeal of Playtech’s creations.

Angus Nisbet, Director of Digital Bingo at Playtech, said: “For over 12 years, the original Clover Rollover has been one of the most consistently popular slots across the Playtech Bingo network – so we’re very excited about the potential of this highly anticipated sequel.

“The Eyecon team has done a fantastic job of updating the graphics and in-game presentation, and we know players will be excited by the chance to win three different jackpots, especially with wins triggering more frequently.”

Microgaming Link-Up with Canadian Music Icon

Microgaming has announced the global launch of its latest exclusive branded title, the deadmau5 online slot game.

Created in collaboration with Eurostar Studios and the Canadian electronic music star, the slot provides players with a pulsating blend of entertainment and music.

The deadmau5 slot features Rolling Reels and Cube Scatters, which can trigger 10, 20 or 25 free spins with up to a 10x multiplier.

The 5×3 reel slot also debuts Drop The Wild, a new feature which can randomly turn the second, third or fourth reels wild with a guaranteed win.

The link-up is a major coup for Microgaming, with deadmau5 receiving a host of accolades during his career including six Grammy Award nominations.

Andrew Booth, Director of Games at Microgaming, said: “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with Eurostar and deadmau5 to create Microgaming’s latest branded game, which has performed brilliantly during an exclusive release period.”

Hillman Delighted with NetEnt Growth

NetEnt is one of the primary providers of games to slots such as Wink and is currently riding the crest of a wave with its recent creations.

The Swedish-based firm released 16 new slot titles released during the third quarter, with Gonzo’s Quest Megaways standing out as one of the best of the bunch.

The game is the best performing new game ever launched for the NetEnt Group in terms of gross gaming revenues (GGR), contributing to a robust financial period for the company.

NetEnt Group CEO, Therese Hillman, said: “During the quarter we continued to invest in our strategic growth areas USA, Red Tiger and Live Casino, while driving cost and revenue synergies from the ongoing integration between NetEnt and Red Tiger.

“Underlying EBITDA amounted to SEK 313 (221) million, corresponding to a record margin of 60% (50%). Given our new lower cost base, the operating leverage of our business and our strong product pipeline, we expect continued strong growth in earnings and cash flow for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Play’n GO Get in the Festive Mood

Play’n GO have brought a little Christmas cheer to the slot industry with the release of the festive-themed Holiday Spirits game.

It is based on the Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol and features characters including Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley and the three Ghosts of Christmas as symbols in the game.

Holiday Spirits includes a unique feature where multipliers are pushed forward or backwards through time just as Scrooge is in the story.

Play’n GO already have other story-based games in their portfolio, including Rabbit Hole Riches (Alice in Wonderland) and Riddle Reels: A Case of Riches (Sherlock Holmes).

Martin Zettergren, Chief Product Officer of Play’n Go, said: “It’s essential to pay attention to the little details when creating a game, the small touches and ideas that enrich the game.

“This becomes even more important when basing a game on something players know and love. Be it mythology, famous characters, or a much-loved band, you have to get the important elements in there, as well as adding your own touches.”

IGT Demonstrates Social Responsibility Ethos

International Game Technology (IGT) recently released its 13th annual Sustainability Report, demonstrating its commitment to operating in a responsible manner.

The firm’s strategy is based on four pillars – valuing people, advancing responsibility, supporting communities and fostering sustainable operations.

The highlights of their efforts include After School Advantage, an initiative that has provided non-profit community agencies and public schools with 300 digital learning centres.

This helps at-risk children gain critical and competitive skills, by placing emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics subjects.

“IGT’s Sustainability Report celebrates the significant progress that we continue to make with our corporate social responsibility initiatives and ongoing support of responsible and sustainable practices that positively impact our customers and the communities we serve,” said Marco Sala, IGT CEO.

“IGT’s commitment to the wellbeing of our employees, high standards of integrity and ethical conduct, diversity and inclusion, and professional development build on the strength of our brand and create value for our stakeholders throughout the world.”