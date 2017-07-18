The Rise of Online Casinos

Casino fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to high-quality entertainment. The luxury and splendour of Vegas-style casinos and all the accoutrements makes for an adrenaline-loaded experience. For years these land-based establishments have monopolized the casino industry. No more. Live casino fuses the best of Las Vegas casino table games and innovative technology to deliver a pulse-pounding new product. The rapid demise of iconic gambling milieus like Atlantic City and to a lesser extent Las Vegas are due to the meteoric growth of online casino games. Players now have access to an enviable selection of games right at the fingertips. It easier than ever before to power up and play, wherever you go.

An Authentic Live Casino Experience

Online gaming technology has evolved rapidly since inception in the 1990s. High-speed Internet and mobile gaming technology have facilitated dramatic advances in casino games. Live casino is the new frontier, and already players are taking to it in their droves. To enhance their credibility, online casinos have sought out innovative technology to make the casino experience as realistic as possible. Players are always up for a challenge, and the prospect of a live casino is too enticing to resist. It brings all the authenticity of a land-based casino direct to your screen. Players can interact in immersive gaming sessions with professional croupiers in real time. The live casino games stream from secure studios or authentic land-based casinos direct to players.

Make that Play

All the pomp and ceremony of a ritzy Vegas casino is now available with live casino games. Better yet, no random number generators (RNGs) are needed since everything happens right before your eyes with real dealers. The cards are dealt from an automatic shuffling machine by professional blackjack, baccarat and poker dealers. When it comes to games of roulette, the croupiers will spin the wheel while they place your bets on the board. Unlike traditional casinos, players don’t have to fight the crowds to enjoy all their favourite games. You can browse dealers and tables that meet your expectations, at your leisure. Better yet, there is one-on-one interaction between players and dealers with live casino games. The authenticity of live casino games is assured, since your mobile, tablet or PC acts as your window to the casino.

Games Available at Live Casinos

The most popular games at live casinos include multiple variants of Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and Poker. Players can dabble in their favourite games such as European Roulette with a house edge of 2.70%, or French Roulette with a house edge that can be as low as 1.35%. For fans of American Roulette, there are 38 betting selections and a house edge of 5.26% to contend with. Fortunately, slots fans needn’t be concerned since online casinos offer the self-same quality and variety of video slots, classic slots, and progressive jackpot slots that you would find at a high-class casino on The Strip.

Beyond live casino, it’s anybody’s guess where the technology can take us. There is talk of virtual reality entertainment in casinos, and steps have already been taken to make this the new frontier in online gaming. Casino aficionados agree that there is a place for traditional casino resorts, online casinos and live casino games. Players have an insatiable appetite for all variants since each one caters to specific needs within every one of us. For the comfort, cost effectiveness, and convenience of anytime, anywhere gaming, the live casino experience is the real deal!