All the Reasons You Should Choose Android Over iPhone

Since both iOS and Android became known to society, there has been a debate about which one is better and why. While many years ago companies had a lot of space for improvement, today we have reached the point when you can hardly find a bad phone on the market.

Technology has advanced so much and all the companies followed, meaning that nowadays both iOS and Android phones have spectacular characteristics. However, some people still claim that Android is better than iPhone, or vice versa.

We have decided to dig deeper into the matter and try to find all the reasons Android users have made a better choice. Follow along to get all the answers!

Software Update

The software update has been a common problem with Apple phones, which is why some people today prefer buying Android. If you belong to a group of people who like to frequently change their phone, you probably won’t have any issues whatsoever.

Yet, if you develop a bond with your phone and tend to buy a new one only when the current one is almost impossible to use, then go for Android. Yes, there will be necessary updates, but they won’t cut you out on anything in particular.

We advise this since the software of each series of Apple phones can be updated up to a certain point. Once your phone gets a bit older, you won’t be able to download the latest updates or new apps anymore. Imagine not being able to play your favourite games on Slotomania just because your current system cannot support its high-quality graphics?

Gaming Restrictions

Every now and then, Apple users will complain about the company introducing another law according to which thousands of apps simply have to disappear from the Apple Store. Today, you might be playing the best slot games thanks to Vegas Downtown Slots, but there is always a possibility that tomorrow morning you won’t be able to find the same games anymore.

On the other hand, Google won’t bother banning any games until there is a huge problem in the world with them, which almost never happens. Therefore, you will be able to fall in love with any of the games available on Android without the fear of losing access to it after some time.

Geolocation

Apart from game availability, one of the things that bothers the majority of Apple users is the issue with geolocation. Namely, Apple phones designed for one particular market have been confirmed to lack some features when brought to another country.

For example, some people confirmed that they couldn’t use the FaceTime app in some countries other than the US, as well as that the issue can hardly be fixed. With Android, you can use all the apps available in the Play Store no matter where you happen to be in the given moment.

Your location won’t determine the proper operation of your Android phone, so you can rely on it anytime and anywhere.

Price

As we have already mentioned at the beginning of this article, you can’t go wrong with either Android or Apple phone quality-wise. All the modern-day phones provide great graphics, sustainable battery life, a lot of memory, and a highly responsive interface.

Where they do differ, though, is the price. Apple is still much more pricey than some of the best Android phones everywhere in the world, which is a problem for many people. After all, if they can both perform pretty well, why would an average person go for an iPhone instead of Android and pay more for more or less the same product?

To wrap it up, no one says that Apple phones are not a good investment. If you have a lot of money, feel free to choose any of its spectacular models. However, Android will offer you all you need and more for a much lower price. Ultimately, it is up to you and, hopefully, you will get a phone that will serve you well for years to come.