Search

Mobile Security: Hackers and VPNs

·

In 2018, we are just beginning to understand the full impact of cyber warfare on our lives. Over a couple of years ago, cyber security experts didn’t pay so much attention to what we’re now calling one of the most vulnerable but important fields in the modern world – the Internet.

With new dangers of powerful online threats, we begin looking for the new ways to keep our mobile devices safe. If 5-6 years ago, the main target was a laptop or a PC, now the first position belongs to smartphone. The Internet of Things and the new platforms of mobile computing make us facing absolutely different cyber concerns and dangers online. Modern hackers are not teenagers, who are writing harmful programs as it used to be earlier. Now we have professionally organized hackers, who have targeted tools and programs, which are constantly developing. But the question has remained the same. How to protect your device, without limiting your Internet experience? Well, with a VPN. That is the only answer for now. Why? Let’s find out. By the way, check https://www.bestvpnrating.com/vpnrating/best-vpns-android if you’re looking for a VPN service for Android specifically.

VPNs for Mobiles

A VPN is a virtual private network or, in other words, personal network, which gives an additional layer of protection to your mobile traffic. A VPN creates an invisible tunnel, leading your outcome and income traffic through it. Any personal or external data going through a VPN tunnel is 100% protected and coded for other people online. Okay, but who needs a VPN? Is it only for business people? Or is it only for travellers? Is it only for those who surf the web in public networks? Do you need a VPN?

First of all, let’s make it clear that a VPN is not a tool for a certain category of people. Anyone from the crowd can become a potential target for a hacker if they have a smartphone in a pocket. Today hackers try to get not only that precious information, which belongs to the government or big corporations. Any kind of private data can be interesting because of the rapidly growing tendency of using a smartphone as a tool for running a business, banking, and doing financial operations. Everything from your Facebook password to the number of your credit card can be useful in terms of hacking your smartphone. This is the main purpose to get a VPN installed on your device. Visit Bestvpnrating.com for the list of top VPN services on the market currently.

So, you definitely need a VPN if:

  • You store any kind of personal or financial data on your smartphone;
  • You constantly check your accounts and emails in public places through a free WiFi zone;
  • You often travel abroad

The situation with cyber security is quite dangerous at the moment. So, the question of protecting your mobile devices should be taken seriously. And the vast development of mobile-computing age highlights the importance including cyber vulnerability issues and VPNs on the top list.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest