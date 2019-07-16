How To Keep your phone Safe

Because of technological advancements, all of us have smartphones now. These devices carry some of our most important information such as photos, contacts, health data and so much more. However, it doesn’t seem like most of us care enough to secure our devices. There are so many dangers out there that can befall our phones, therefore, our vital information. In this article, we discuss the top mobile security tips to keep your phone safe. These tips are necessary when you play UK slots online too as they help protect your banking information as well. Read on.

Keep Your Operating System Up to Date

Now and Gaian, mobile phone operators release updates for phone OSs. This is done so that security and performance can be improved. Many phone users don’t update their phones because they worry about certain things like battery performance after installation, as well as their phones’ memory. Also, users worry that they may lose their data in the event that their phone crashes during an update.

However, we strongly suggest that you update your phone’s OS as soon as it becomes available as it can actually protect your device from vulnerabilities and newly discovered threats.

Protect your Smartphone with a Password

While this may seem like an obvious thing to do, there is a high percentage of people who do not password protect their phones. Phones without passwords can be stolen or easily wiped and passed on. Also, you may put your data at risk because snoopy people have easy access to your private communications.

Never Jailbreak your Phone or Use Unofficial Apps

Most iPhone users jailbreak their phones so that they can use other app stores. It should be noted that apps on the Apple App Store are well vetted. Therefore, this reduces any chances of dodgy apps on the store.

Dodgy apps may steal your information like banking details or passwords. They may even install spyware and viruses on your phone.

Understand the Risks of Using Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks can be used by attackers to intercept the traffic that you send. Because of that, we strongly suggest that you never send any sensitive information over public networks like entering passwords or carrying out banking transactions.

Download Security Software

Always be vigilant about downloading security software for your smartphone. However, make sure you download on the best and recommended security packages.