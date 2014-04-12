Why iPhone 7 is the Best for Gaming



We all love playing games on our mobile phones whenever we get some free time. Playing games, whether on our computers, mobiles, or any physical games, allows us to relax.

Most times, we get so busy with the stresses of life and it ends up taking a toll on us. This is why it’s recommended that we find ways to entertain ourselves so that we can release stress and refresh our minds.

It doesn’t really matter what type of game you decide to play, it could be video games, online casino gambling usa games, drinking games, as long as it makes you feel better. So far, we think that the iPhone 7 is one of the best phones for gaming because of the following reasons listed below.

iPhone 7 for Gaming

• the iPhone 7 happens to have the fastest internals. In fact, it’s faster than some computers that are on the market.

• In general, iOS has apps of higher quality than other operating systems. Also, iOS makes sure that most of its apps are updated now and again, usually before Android even updates. Furthermore, we appreciate how apps are more optimized. This allows them to run much faster and smoother.

• The iPhone 7 comes with stereo speakers. For those that love playing games with the volumes on, then you will definitely love this feature. The speakers are quite loud and crisp, making it leagues ahead of any other phone that is on the market. This will surely give you an even more immersive gaming experience.

We recommend that you go with the iPhone 7+ if you require the absolute best gaming on your phone. The 7+ obviously is more improved, which means that it improves on all the points that we have listed above. It also comes with a screen that is much bigger and sharper. This simply makes your visit website gaming experience twice as good. Lastly, this phone has a better battery, meaning longer battery life.