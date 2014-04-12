Search

Why iPhone 7 is the Best for Gaming


We all love playing games on our mobile phones whenever we get some free time. Playing games, whether on our computers, mobiles, or any physical games, allows us to relax.
Most times, we get so busy with the stresses of life and it ends up taking a toll on us. This is why it’s recommended that we find ways to entertain ourselves so that we can release stress and refresh our minds.

It doesn’t really matter what type of game you decide to play, it could be video games, online casino gambling usa games, drinking games, as long as it makes you feel better. So far, we think that the iPhone 7 is one of the best phones for gaming because of the following reasons listed below.

iPhone 7 for Gaming

• the iPhone 7 happens to have the fastest internals. In fact, it’s faster than some computers that are on the market.
• In general, iOS has apps of higher quality than other operating systems. Also, iOS makes sure that most of its apps are updated now and again, usually before Android even updates. Furthermore, we appreciate how apps are more optimized. This allows them to run much faster and smoother.
• The iPhone 7 comes with stereo speakers. For those that love playing games with the volumes on, then you will definitely love this feature. The speakers are quite loud and crisp, making it leagues ahead of any other phone that is on the market. This will surely give you an even more immersive gaming experience.

We recommend that you go with the iPhone 7+ if you require the absolute best gaming on your phone. The 7+ obviously is more improved, which means that it improves on all the points that we have listed above. It also comes with a screen that is much bigger and sharper. This simply makes your visit website gaming experience twice as good. Lastly, this phone has a better battery, meaning longer battery life.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest