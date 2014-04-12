Great Mobile Games to Try Out

Mobile phones’ performances are off the charts these days. The top-notch companies have made it possible to play games with graphics that are even better than some computer games. The user experience is great and people are always open to the idea to find a good way to spend some time on their phone. We’ve come up with a list of some great games that are definitely worth to try out. Here are some of our top picks, as well as some honorable mentions.

Gambling Games

What better way to experience the thrill and pressure that the good old fashioned gambling games? There are literally thousands of games for Android and iOS that you can play with friends.

Alto’s Odyssey

Rom the makers of Alto’s Adventure comes a new and exciting game called Alto’s Odyssey. You can join the game’s main character on an endless adventure full of surfing across wild canyons, windswept dunes, and unknown temples to discover the numerous secrets that the game stores. The good thing about this sequel is that you can play it without the need of playing Alto’s Adventure. This game was released in early 2018 and since then, achieved numerous awards and nominations.

PUBG

This game has taken the world by storm in the recent period. Millions of people are already addicted to it in some sort because it has fantastic gameplay. The point of the game is to be the last person alive. You play against real people from around the globe. As the game progresses, the map keeps getting smaller until there is no place to hide from your enemies. Critics said that although the game has some flaws, it represents new gameplay that is available for players of any skill level.

Need for Speed: No Limits

Need for Speed has been the true definition of car racing for many years. Since we witnessed legendary games like Most Wanted, Underground 1 & 2, and Carbon, it was just a matter of time before they took the racing to mobile platforms. No Limits came out in late 2015 and focuses on the three things that NFS always stood for – illegal street racing, vehicle customization, and police chases. This is a free-to-play game, available in single-player and multiplayer mode.

Asphalt 9: Legends

And finally, we have another racing game in the store. The latest installment in the Asphalt series by Gameloft. The game has new control schemes, prestigious car lineup, and excellent features from previous games. Graphics form this game was significantly improved and that is why the game received numerous positive critics. Asphalt 9: Legends has a single-player mode, as well as online multiplayer.

Some other honorable mentions in this section are Fortnite, Clash of Clans, Riptide GP: Renegade, the previously-mentioned Alto’s Adventure, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Hearthstone.