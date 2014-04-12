Getting Started With Online Poker For Android

Mobile poker is on the rise, with a growing number of gamers turning to their Android devices for the accessibility it offers. Major companies have created apps that rival the desktop versions, with the same games and features on offer. It’s never been easier to get started with online poker than it is today.

The growing popularity of mobile gaming

Online poker has been around since 1998, but only really gained popularity from 2003. Before then, poker was traditionally a game that was enjoyed at casinos and private home games. Although the two offer a different experience, online poker follows the same rules and is essentially the same game.

Players from across the world can compete in the same tourneys and cash games run around the clock. Weekend tournaments and special events pull in enough participants that prize pools can run into the hundreds of thousands, or sometimes upwards of $1 million.

Mobile gaming has compounded this accessibility, putting poker directly into the palms of millions of player’s hands and making it possible to play on the move. Since the latest advancements in technology and the release of more refined smartphone models around 2010, mobile poker has been a growing sector.

By the end of 2019, the mobile gaming market was worth an estimated $68.5 billion, representing 45% of the entire global gaming market. This is a year-on-year growth of 10.2% that’s set to continue in the coming years.

This year has also seen a drastic increase in the number of mobile game downloads, up 39% globally in February and with a similar pattern continuing for the following months.

It’s difficult to see how this translates to online poker traffic and revenue, but one company reported that around 80% of their new registrants are now using mobile.

How to play poker on Android

With such a meteoric rise in mobile gaming, poker companies have scrambled to design the most user-friendly, full-feature apps possible.

It’s important that you always go with a reputable company, though. If it’s popular in the desktop space, then their mobile app will also be secure and trustworthy. The rest is a matter of preference.

All you have to do to get started is download the poker app of your choosing. You can do this directly from your mobile, or get the app sent by email, SMS, or using a QR code.

If you already have an account with the company that you downloaded the app from, then you’ll be ready to go as soon as you get the app. If you’re new to the company, then you’ll need to sign up for an account using your details.

You don’t need to make a deposit at this stage. Before playing for real money, it’s worth learning the basics of the game, such as hand ranges and how to play the flop in poker. This will help you understand what cards to play, as well as when and how to bet. You can also practice with Play Tokens before putting any of your own money on the app.

When you feel ready, real money games will be available to play on your online poker app.

Is mobile poker different to desktop?

Caption: The two main differences between playing poker on mobile or desktop, is the screen size and access to additional tools

Online poker is different from playing live at the casino. You can’t see your opponents face-to-face, so you must rely more on their betting patterns and other tells to work out how best to play.

But mobile poker is not too different from playing online on desktop. With most major companies, you will still be able to access the same games, and play against all online opponents, including those on desktop.

Although you won’t be short on the number or type of games, you may find that mobile poker apps have a few limitations. There may be a few features missing, such as the ability to see your hand histories during play or bring up stats about players.

The main difference is in the hardware itself. Mobile devices have a small screen compared to laptop and desktop setups. On mobile, it’s not always convenient to play multiple games at once. You can just about get away with two tables, but really, it’s better to stick to one game on Android.

You may also be limited on the tools that you can use during play. On a laptop, you can use advanced poker tools like tracking software and HUDs. You can quickly search for opponents online to see who is a winning player.

Is mobile poker right for you?

Players download millions of copies of the most popular Android games. Online poker is not much different from these games, although you should always know the risks if you play for real money.

When it comes to deciding between desktop and mobile, casual players are unlikely to notice that they can’t use advanced poker tools and won’t be looking to play multiple tables.

These limitations are only going to affect serious players who need to maximize their edge and put in lots of volume. After all, professional players will not spend eight hours a day playing single tables on their mobile. For everyone else, mobile poker is just as good as desktop, but with more accessibility.

Mobile poker lends itself particularly well to faster format games, such as jumping into a cash game or Sit N Go for an hour, but there’s no reason you can’t play major tournaments on your mobile.

You also don’t have to choose one or the other. You can use both, from the same account, when it suits you best, giving you more options for how and when you play. You can download poker for Android and enjoy the game on the move, and from home.