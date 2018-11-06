Get Free Spins and No Deposit Bonuses

Is there such a thing as free gaming on your android device?

Gambling is available at your fingertips, and never more than an arm-stretch away. With almost every casino available in the mobile format, your hand-held devices are potential millionaire-makers. You can make real money bets on online casino games such as slots, sports gambling, poker, rummy, roulette, etc, designed for the small screen. And you will get paid real money winnings just like you would at a land – based casino if you were to win your bet.

Having said that, there is still a place and demand for free casino games which does not involve real money. Some people just want to play for fun and not actually gamble with real money. Likewise, there are also many people that want to get a feel for an online casino and its games before they actually decide to register with the online casino.

The benefits of Android free games

Obviously, playing games on the casino for free without risking real money offers several benefits:

You get to know the casino and its games.

It is a great way to familiarize oneself with the rules of the game

Get used to the symbols and different game features

Get better at playing the game overall before actually putting down a real money bet on the game.

This way you increase your chances of actually playing well when you do play with real money.

Playing free games at online casinos using your android smartphone

Internet casinos are fantastic! You can play your favorite casino games right from the comfort of your own home. What’s more? Thanks to most online casinos now being mobile friendly, you can even play at online casinos right on your mobile device, be it a smartphone or a tablet. Android phones enjoy wide support in terms of online casinos. If you have an android smart phone, you can play real money casino games or free casino games at online mobile casinos.

To play free games at online casinos using your android smartphone, there are basically two ways that you can go about it.

Mobile Website – Most online casinos these days are designed responsively. This means that the casino site is mobile friendly and can adapt to different screen sizes automatically. Therefore, to play using your mobile phone, just launch the mobile web browser application on your phone (this could be Chrome, Safari, Opera, etc.) and type in the web address of the online casino in the address bar of the web browser.

If the online casino you are requesting is responsive, then the website will automatically detect that you are on a mobile device and load the website according to the screen size of your particular device, you can now login as usual using your user name and password and start playing.

Free spins –Using free spins on an Android

Free spins have become a popular way for an online casino to promote itself and encourage users to try a game out. As the name suggests, a free spin is basically like giving you free credits or casino coins to play at the casino for which you don’t have to pay. Furthermore, if you do make winnings while playing using these free credits, then the winnings are yours to keep.

When it comes to online casinos, free spins are generally only for slot machine games. Some casinos offer free spins only for specific slots. Usually, free spins are given to players as part of their welcome bonus or no deposit bonus. Using the free spins, the player can spin the reels of a slot for free until the free spins are exhausted, after which, he or she will have to fund their casino account with real money in order to continue.

No deposit bonuses – Get the best on your Android

We all know what welcome bonuses are, they are an effective way to get user to join an online casino and make a real money deposit in order to claim the welcome bonus. However, the no deposit bonus is even better and it basically lets you play for free, at least at the beginning.

A no deposit bonus usually involves some free spins and credits to your casino account with which you can play for free. This bonus is given to you right when you successfully register an account with an online casino. Much before you put a single penny of your own money into the account. The no deposit bonus is a great way to play for free. Any winnings you make playing with no deposit bonuses is yours to keep subject to some terms and conditions like basic wagering requirements.

Top casinos offering free play version games



A typical list of no deposit bonuses as seen on NoDepositRewards

Not all online casinos offer free games, below are some recommendations for some of the best online casinos where you can play free games.