Five Great Slots for Your Mobile

Mobile devices have been a great partnership for playing slot machines on. Whenever you have a spare moment or are bored for five minutes, you can always get in a few spins, and maybe win big. AmericanCasinos.com have picked five of the best slot machines you can play on your mobile device.

Viking Runecraft

A fun and dynamic slot machine that appeals to a wide variety of players. This slot machine features a high RTP of around 96.7%, and you can win a maximum payout of some 500,000 coins. Great winnings I am sure you will agree. One of the main reasons that it is so loved by players is that it features four different levels and a considerable bonus round on top of that. Each higher level features higher and higher payouts, and the bonus game features huge multipliers as well. Featuring stylised rune symbols and Viking imagery it is going to appeal to a lot of people. Play’N Go publishes Viking Runecraft.

Bonanza

Bonanza is a popular slot for those that are interested in always winning, which is going to be everyone. Bonanza features a staggering 117,649 different ways to win, and so you will be seeing wins pretty much constantly while playing this slot machine. Ding ding, winner winner. This slot also features an unlimited win multiplier so as long as you keep winning, you can multiply. Which means more money for you. Your maximum winnings can be up to 10,000 times your initial stake, which is excellent. Bonanza features an RTP of 96% and is published by ‘Megaways’ which is a trademark of Big Time Gaming.

Hall of Gods

Hall of Gods is another genuinely great slot machine, and features three different progressive slot jackpots, meaning the opportunities for winning just mount up. In particular you can instantly become an overnight millionaire. Something that is definitely not to be sniffed at. Although this machine has a low volatility and an RTP of only 95%, the opportunity to become a millionaire is not something that is to grumble at. There is also a great free spins feature, so imagine becoming a millionaire from a free spin. Such great times. This machine also features an expanding wild card symbol, which gives you even more chances to win. Hall of Gods is made by NetEnt

Book of Dead

This is a slot machine based on a popular cult classic and therefore has plenty to offer. It has great bonus rounds and features and features a high 96.21% RTP which is great, and a very high volatility, so it has a lot to offer the players. You will see a lot of high payouts while playing on this great slot machine. It also features a free spins round and is published by Play’N Go

Twin Spin

The last is definitely not the least, here as this slot machine features one of the highest RTP’s around. At around 96.6%. This means that you can get payouts of up $135,000 in a single win. This machine features an impressive 243 different ways to win, so no wonder this is one of the most popular slots around. Twin Spin is published by NetEnt.