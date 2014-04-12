Everything You Need to Know About Online Casinos on Android

3

Billions of people around the world use Android, which is now the most popular operating system globally. Many industries have understood the importance of leveraging Android and the online casino market is no different. In fact, most major online casino brands now have dedicated mobile apps.

Sure, those apps are also available on iOS, but it’s on Android where the online casinos can reach the most people. Like Windows on PC, the popularity of Android is important for the growth of online casinos. Whether its playing casino classics or other games, services like vipcode-games.com are being embraced by casual users on PC and smartphones.

If you have an Android device, you can now access the world’s best online casinos. Companies have created mobile-optimized experiences that allow you to easily navigate the casino and access the games you want to play.

Benefits of Playing an Online Casino on Android

If you are a casino fan with an Android device, you’ll be happy to know a mobile online casino experience has several benefits.

Perhaps the biggest of those benefits is flexibility. One of the best things about mobile devices is that you can take them anywhere. Over the last decade, this aspect of mobile technology has been embraced by users, who now use their smartphones as a primary computing device. In other words, if modern users are going to play an online casino, chances are they want to do it on their smartphone.

The ability to play an online casino game on the go cannot be underestimated. In fact, it is comparable to the huge difference of online casinos compared to land-based venues. When the online casino first arrived, people were able to play roulette, slots, and other games from the comfort of their own home.

Thanks to mobile technology, you can now play those games anywhere, provided you have an internet connection. On your sofa, on the bus to work, at an airport, in a café, the possibilities are endless.

Mobile technology has also helped to drive the online casino as a casual entertainment option. For many years, online casinos were viewed as places strictly for gamblers. However, that has changed in recent years and mobile technology is at the heart of the transformation.

People are now increasingly embracing mobile casinos as another form of entertainment. They are just as likely to play a casino game on their smartphone as they are to watch a video on YouTube, stream music on Spotify, or play Candy Crush. In fact, evidence shows online casinos are one of the fastest forms of recreational activity.

App developers have woken up to this change in how online casinos are viewed by casual users. In response, countless apps are now available that allow people to play casino games completely for free. These are called social casinos and allow users to play against each other just for fun.

It is worth noting traditional online casinos also allow you to play games for free, but the social casinos are focused on connecting people to play these games. Still, social casino apps are usually just a single game (for example, poker), so if you want to swap between casino games a full online casino is still the best choice.