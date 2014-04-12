Search

Why you should consider a VPN for android

What is a VPN?

VPN stands for virtual private network, providing a secure internet connection through the use of private servers from a wide variety of different remote locations. All data, messages, emails etc. are securely encrypted allowing your data to be seen by only those who are supposed to see it.

The use of VPNs for Android is considerably low at the moment represented as 7% on smartphones and 15% on tablets. This is, however, expected to rise significantly within the coming years. Now that we know what a VPN is, it’s time to discuss what you should consider using one on your android devices.

  • Access restricted online content
  • Increase bandwidth for video streaming and business calls
  • Sending confidential items by email
  • Communicate with friends and family abroad
  • Improved security and privacy
  • A VPN works with your browser and every app installed on your android device

