Classic PC Games Still Being Played Years After their Release

While there are always new titles on the horizon for PC players, sometimes a trip down memory lane is the best way to spend a Saturday afternoon. Luckily for gamers, some of the most iconic and genre-defining games of the last 25 years are still alive and kicking despite being released many, many years ago.

Theme Hospital

We’re kicking off this list with one of the oldest titles that still draws in gamers, both old and new. Theme Hospital was released for PC players in 1997 and introduced gamers to one of the most addictive and entertaining titles of its day. Packed with dark humor and outrageous antics, this business simulation game tasks players with the building and running of a hospital to cure patients of a range of fictitious but hilarious ailments, all the while managing the finances and staff of the hospital and attempting to stay profitable. If the dark humor of this title doesn’t captivate you, then perhaps the next title on this list will.

The Original StarCraft

A title that could have been overshadowed by its sequels but was good enough to stand its ground, Starcraft is a classic real-time strategy title from the creators of the Diablo and Overwatch franchises, Blizzard. Released in 1998, Starcraft takes the resource management lessons taught by Theme Hospital into the sci-fi universe for a military-style RTS game that has been praised as being a benchmark in its genre.

Starcraft takes players deep into space and right into a battle between three warring factions who are fighting for dominance in their sector. The races include the human Terrans, a hive-mind species called the Zerg, and a race of advanced humanoid species called the Protoss. Players get a chance to play each of the races in this epic saga that paved the way for other faction-based games in the future.

Grand Theft Auto V

Released in 2013 by Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto V is the first main entry in the GTA series since the 2008 release of Grand Theft Auto IV and is perhaps one of the world’s most iconic games. The game, set in the fictional state of San Andreas, follows the stories of three main protagonists and their efforts to complete several heists while facing pressure from corrupt government officials as well as powerful enemy criminal syndicates.

All of the games on this list are easily playable today, and with remastered versions of Theme Hospital and Starcraft available, you can experience the nostalgia without the outdated graphics and interfaces.