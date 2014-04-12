Classic Games on Android: Not All People Playing Games are Gamers

When you mention video games, most people envision either a young kid playing on a console, an IT guy in his thirties with an insane gaming rig, or a Korean e-gaming pro clocking in over 300 actions per minute. Well, the real truths of the matter is that a huge chunk of the gaming community are casuals playing old school games.

Yep, all those moms and dads, even grandads and grandmoms with a whole lot of free time on their hands, turn to video game apps to relax. It’s just that their gaming needs and the whole experience are a bit different than what millennials and Gen Z kids are used to.

We’re talking old-school here, with timeless classics that will be around for decades to come. Let’s take a look at how the more mature members of our society have helped bring some old favorites into the digital age.

Boomers and Gaming

With a lot of boomers kicking back and enjoying the fruit of their labors in retirement, it was only a matter of time before they started looking for a modern solution to the age-old problem of boredom.

They all have smartphones, and since the whole world slowed down to a crawl in 2020 due to the pandemic, these geezers looked for familiar games dressed up in a coat of modern graphics.

There’s more and more of these older players each day, mostly thanks to their old habit of recommending games to their friends and spreading word of mouth, which is a lot easier with social media.

Popular Classic Games

So, what kind of classic gems are the boomers, and all those interested in old-school games playing these days? Here are the top three types of games that have seen hundreds of thousands of downloads on Google Play in the past year.

1. Monopoly

Making fun of infuriating board game nights where sore losers throw away the dice after a game of Monopoly has become a bit of a cliche, but this game is still kicking. Of course, there are a lot of new takes on the old concept, with games like Board Kings exploding on the Android gaming scene. It’s easy to see why they are so popular, though – you get a familiar and fun ruleset, with colorful scenery, animations, and music thrown in for good measure.

2. Poker

Card games were the first of the old guard to be embraced by the digital world, with some of the oldest Microsoft operating systems featuring games like Solitaire. However, poker is the king of the card-game jungle, judging by the sheer number of different options available. Games like Poker Heat connect people from around the world and pit them against each other in a battle of wits, patience, and luck. And it’s not just the boomers who are crazy about poker games.

3. Other classics

Classic games like Tetris, Snake, and even old arcade games from the 80s are making a big comeback as well. Modern phones and tablets can handle the old 8-bit and 16-bit games without breaking a sweat, and they’re even bringing joy to newer generations who see them as vintage gems.

Easy Interfaces and Familiar Gameplay

We can attribute the resurgence of classic games to three main factors – the controls are simple, you can get used to the interface within minutes, and there’s heaps of nostalgia that brings a smile to everyone’s face.

What the oldies but goldies have going for them is convenience and brand recognition, as there isn’t a single person in the world who’s not familiar with most of the game listed above, no matter what their background is or how old they are. If you want to learn more about why casino games are still so popular, check out this link.

Fun on the Go

Aside from the fast and easy gameplay, another thing these old games have going for them is that they are perfect for playing on the go. People used to play card games and Tetris on busses or at the beach, and Monopoly was a family night staple on those long slow Sundays. The only difference is that you can pack all those games on your phone and have them with you wherever you go.

As you can see, the classic games, some of which have been around for well over a century now, are still as popular as ever. Not everyone is a hardcore gamer ready to spend thousands of dollars on a gaming PC – some people just want to have a couple of quick games, either alone, with friends, or with strangers.