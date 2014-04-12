Best New Microgaming Slots for Android 2020

Microgaming company beats all records and leaves most of its competitors in the niche behind, releasing more than one new software product each month. Little surprise that online gamblers love this provider. Moreover, Microgaming is the leader in slot games, and what is even better – this is one of the few companies that makes progressive jackpots bringing life-changing wins!

Most online casinos of the world, including Canadian online casinos, are looking forward to offering products by this company. The same can be said about online casinos for Android devices, because Microgaming is one of few companies that make their products compatible with all platforms and OS.

Where To Find the Best Microgaming Slots For Android

You can find the latest games by Microgaming on the official website of the provider. However, it is only possible to try these games out in demo mode there. To be able to make some real money bets, and win real cash in new gambles by this company, the punter should find some reliable and secure web casinos that would accept them as real money customers. And the easiest way to do so is to check out online casino reviews at platforms like Casinority.

Casinority is a reputable and reliable online casino reviewing site that does not make paid reviews. The best thing about Casinority is objectivity – the reviews are unbiased, explaining the gamblers in detail why this or that site is worthy, or unworthy, of their money and time. If you want to find the most reliable web gambling sites, take advantage of Casinority reviews.

Spectre Estate

This gamble has 5 reels and 40 paylines, which means the wins will be frequent. The RTP rate is 96,12%, a bit higher than average in the niche. Maximum win possible on this video slot is 2,219 x the initial stake, plus, the game has five types of Bonus Features, including Wilds and Multipliers. In other words, this game promises impressive wins. Also also, the design and visuals will make all horror fans happy.

Almighty Aztec

Microgaming is especially good at making slots with themes so different that fans of various movies, cultures, or trends will be satisfied. One of such games is Almighty Aztecs, showing the design in the Aztec theme, obviously. This mobile-compatible video slot has 5 reels and 3 rows, with 10 fixed paylines. Bonus features include Wilds, Sticky Wilds, Scatters, and Free Spins. The RTP rate is 96,38%. Maximum win possible is 500x the initial bet. This is a generous gamble, for sure.

Sisters of Oz WowPot

This is another progressive jackpot by the provider that is famous for its progressives! This one has 5 reels and 20 paylines. The RTP rate is 92%, lower than average, but some on, this is a progressive jackpot! Maximum win possible is porgressive, and according to the provider, the big jackpot starts at £2 million. This game is definitely a good choice for any gambler!

Stellar Portals

This high volatility slots game by Microgaming and Snowborn has 96,04% Return To Player rate. There are 20 paylines, and the maximum win possible is 7777x the initial bet. There are six Bonus features available – Free Spins, Multiplier, Respins, Stack, Wild, Sticky Wilds. The game is fully mobile-compatible. The theme is popular – galaxies and stars are favourites for many punters.

Book of Atem WowPot

This is another progressive jackpot with 5 reels and 10 paylines. The RTP rate is 93,5%, the maximum win is progressive, starting at 5,000 x the initial stake. This game supports the theme of Ancient Egypt, the one enjoyed by so many gamblers all over the world. There are two bonus features in the Book of Atem – Free Spins and WowPot Jackpot.

3 Tiny Gods

This cute game is another Ancient Egypt focused product by Microgaming. This video slot has 5 reels, and 30 paylines. Maximum win possible is 5000 x the initial bet. The RTP rate is 96,4%. There are four Bonus features – Free Spins, Gods Bonuses, Fixed Jackpots, and Bonus Buy. The visual aspect of the product is state of the art.

Retro Galaxy

This visually satisfying video slot is one of those retro types that stay in the hearts of gamblers forever, so we must not be surprised that the themes of retro and galaxy are continued to be remade by the software providers. Retro Galaxy is the combination of the two favourite themes, but this is not all about it. There are 5 reels and 243 paylines. The maximum win possible is 7,300 x the initial stake. The RTP rate is 96,05%. There are three Bonus features – Rolling Reels, Free Spins, and Multiplier.

Ancient Warriors

Released in August 2020, this gamble is designed in the theme of Ancient China. Its RTP rate is 96%, and together with 4 reels and 50 paylines, this software product can bring some impressive wins. Maximum payout possible is 1,807 x the initial bet. The game is mobile-compatible and runs on any OS.

Banana Drop

This jungle-themed gamble is beautiful and at the same time profitable. It has 6 reels and some impressive 4,096 paylines! Such a number of paylines means wins almost for every round! RTP rate is 96,7%. Maximum payout possible is 6,000 x the initial stake. The Bonus features include Wild Symbols and Free Spins.

Age of Conquest

Age of Conquest is an extremely beautiful gamble in terms of visual effects and design. 5 reels and 20 paylines will not impress anyone, but the maximum possible win of 10,000 x the initial bet will. The RTP rate is 96,14%, and there are two Bonus features – Wild Reels and Free Spins.

Table of new Microgaming slots for Android

Rank new Microgaming slot name Release date Android compatibility

#1 Spectre Estate September 2020 Yes

#2 Almighty Aztec September 2020 Yes

#3 Sisters of Oz WowPot September 2020 Yes

#4 Stellar Portals September 2020 Yes

#5 Book of Atem WowPot September 2020 Yes

#6 3 Tiny Gods August 2020 Yes

#7 Retro Galaxy August 2020 Yes

#8 Ancient Warriors August 2020 Yes

#9 Banana Drop July 2020 Yes

#10 Age of Conquest June 2020 Yes

Final Thoughts

The best thing about Microgaming is not only the fact that this is one of the most productive companies in the niche, but the fact that they provide extremely variable software that is able to suit every fancy. Take advantage of various themes and tech characteristics of the new games, to make your gambling even more profitable and entertaining!