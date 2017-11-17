Search

Best apps for watching TV on your Android

·

It is a well-worn cliché that you can “do anything” on your smartphone, but every new generation of apps to be released seems to come up with something new. Live TV streaming is quickly gaining traction, and there are a growing number of apps that can let you watch for free.

A smartphone is the only technology worth gambling on

If someone had asked you ten years ago to place a bet on which gadget would be most likely to render everything else obsolete, you would probably not have placed your money on the mobile phone. Yet first it killed off the MP3 player with live music streaming, then the handheld games console with mobile gaming and live casinos. VR headsets are already struggling to compete with the smartphone versions and they could easily be next.

But could the smartphone really take down the best loved gadget of them all – the TV? It certainly seems unlikely that we will ever completely do away with our 65” plasmas in favour of a phone screen, but televisions could certainly become little more than dumb monitors to which our smartphones will send the broadcast if the following apps are anything to go by.

Either way, these are apps that you can download right now to allow you to watch TV on the go and absolutely free from your Android device.

Mobdro

This app has been around for some time. It is a free indexing tool that scours the web for live streams and lets you tune in to them. It also has a significant library of movies to choose from. The app hit the headlines recently in the midst of the football streaming controversy surrounding the Kodi “pirate boxes.” In fact, some have even started referring to Mobdro as the “new Kodi.”

Live Net TV

This app has access to a remarkable 700 or more live TV channels. It is ideal for globetrotters, as you can find channels from all over the world, broadcasting in a choice of languages. With everything from live sports events to cooking shows, the phrase “something for everyone” has never been so apt.

USTV

Determined to get your daily dose of Judge Judy or Grey’s Anatomy wherever you are? The USTV app could be exactly what you need. It allows you to watch some of the most popular US television channels from anywhere in the world, absolutely free. And it has more channels being added every day.

Play Live TV

This app was only recently released, but has proved enormously popular in a very short time. It is another one that is a great choice for anyone travelling overseas and missing their home TV channels, as it allows you to pick up channels from all across the globe.

EDoctor IPTV

Finally, the app that is generally considered the best all round performer for streaming live TV on Android. Edoctor IPTV offers thousands of channels. They are from a broad range of countries, and are delivered in HD quality with minimal buffering.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest