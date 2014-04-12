What are the best Android gambling apps?

There are thousands of gambling apps out there on mobile, including betway88 gaming, which personally is our favorite. It can be hard to find the right one for you.

Today we’re going to be looking for the best Android gambling apps.

If that sounds good to you, you’re in the right place. We’re going to help you discover your gambling app that will give you the enjoyable experience you’ve been looking for.

Our Top 4

Betway88

Betway88 gaming is a fantastic gambling app that includes all the right features that you might need as either a beginner or expert in gambling.

The app comes with lots of great offers for people who first sign up. These offers may include free spins, extra credit on slot machines and more.

The app also comes with a live casino section that allows you to become part of a live game, dealt by real people from across the world.

Bet365

Bet365 is an app for sport lovers. The app is easy to use and includes premium features such as live streaming of sports events and also live updates.

The self claimed “fastest, most extensive service on the market” allows you to bet on any sports game available to you and cash out with ease.

If you’re someone who enjoys watching sports, why not give betting a shot with Bet365?

Sky Casino

Sky Casino is an app that’s been around for a while, and during that time, has created quite a name for itself.

The Casino app includes live tables that you can tune into, as either a viewer or a player. From poker to blackjack, there’s a good variety for everyone.

They offer great bonuses and offers to loyal players, and also offer a huge variety of slot machines. Possibly the biggest on the market for casino apps.

However, if you’re feeling a little more relaxed and laid back, Betway88 Gaming may have a better selection of slot machines for you.

Zynga Poker – Texas Holdem

For those who don’t want to gamble real hard earned cash, Zynga’s Poker game is a great, free and fun way to practice your skills at Texas Holdem.

Test your odds against other players in tournaments and win big jackpots of the games in-house currency.

A warning to you though, it’ll have you hooked!

The game itself provides a great learning platform for players to pick up Poker and learn the rules, without risking their own money. It’s worth a try if you’re looking to learn the ropes.

Remember that gambling can become addictive and it’s always best to gamble in moderation. Most countries require you to be over 18, and some countries do now allow gambling at all. Please check your local regulations and rules beforehand.