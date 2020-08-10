Best Android-friendly casino games for Canadian players released (so far) in 2020

2020 has seen a slew of innovative and engaging new releases in the slot world for online casino players in Canada to try. In fact, some of these games are as far removed from the one-armed bandits of yesteryear as it’s possible to get. These slots come with bonus features, base game modifiers and thematic elements that make them worth playing just for the fun of it. Even better, all of them are fully responsive and playable on Android smartphones and tablets. Here are 5 of the best slots released so far in 2020.

Gonzo’s Quest Megaways

The original became a global hit in 2016, but this megaways version takes things to a new level. A total of 117,649 paylines spread across 6 reels means excitement is found around every turn. When it does, the Spanish explorer Gonzo makes an appearance. He causes earthquakes which make all low value symbols turn into premiums, and when there is a big win, he walks across the reels holding his helmet, to catch the rain of gold coins.

Gold Volcano

We have become used to seeing slot with varying numbers of rows per reel but Play n’ Go’s Gold Volcano does something very clever. It locates the reels inside a volcano, with fewer rows as we move closer to the caldera! What’s more, the rows rise from the bottom up, as the money-filled magma pushes it higher, with each cascading win edging you closer to the big wins.

Odin Infinity Reels

This Norse-themed slot is the first in the world to combine the infinity reels (where new reels are added after a win) and the megaways (where each reel can have variable rows) mechanics. The result is a highly engrossing gameplay, where wins can come from anywhere, and massive wins are very much possible. In terms of themes, this slot uses the classic Odin (not the Mr Wednesday from American Gods), with a one-eyed Norse warrior, runic symbols and a stirring Viking tune.

Rally 4 Riches

There aren’t many decent sport-themed slots out there, so when one does come on the market, Canadian casino fans are all over it. We think that will be the case with Play n’ Go’s Rally 4 Riches slot, which is an off-road themed game where you must race other cars through a mountain pass for a share of the spoils. The best part is clearly the race section just before the bonus round, where – depending on where you finish – you can play for 5000x your stake.

Cash Noire

NetEnt have come up with some intriguing slots in 2020, but perhaps the best of them is this private detective-themed slot. There are plenty of similarities with movies like LA Confidential, as you must collect clues to find the identity of the killer, and when you do – the bonus feature gives you 13 free spins with multipliers of up to 10x.

Which of these engrossing slot games do you like best?