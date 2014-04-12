Over the past few years, a lot of people have migrated to mobile gaming. This is because it is convenient as it allows you to play games from anywhere, at any given time. All you will need is a working internet connection, as well as a mobile device that is compatible.

With all the advancements that are happening in the world of technology, game providers are now doing all that they can in order to offer the best to players. Not to be left out, casinos have jumped onto the bandwagon. Now, downloading a jeux-de-casino app is so easy. Below, we will mention a few of the best Android-friendly casino apps that you can download today.

The great thing is that downloading the apps is so easy, and the quality of these apps is very high. This ensures a great gambling experience.

Mr. Green

Mr. Green real money casino was established a while ago and has gained so much reputation since then. In fact, it was the 2016 Mobile Operator of the Year winner. This is because it has one of the most reliable and excellent casino apps on the market. When you sign up, you will get a massive welcome bonus package, which includes a match bonus, as well as some free spins. If you love slots, then you will definitely appreciate the vast selection at Mr. Green. You will also enjoy how user-friendly the app is.

Royal Panda

This is an app that you will be able to download from the Google Play Store. The great thing about Royal Panda is that it offers players quite a number of gambling apps. That means you are able to enjoy your favourite casino games while on the go, as long as you have an internet connection. Royal Panda also offers quite a huge selection of games. You will even notice that the interface is user-friendly, which makes navigating very easy.