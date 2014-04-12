Around the World in 5 Android Games

The beauty of online gaming these days is that there are so many options. There are racing games, puzzles, roleplay, action, adventure and many more. You can also open up an entire world of gaming, enjoying a taste of the Orient one minute and a traditional game of cards from the mid-west the next.

The Google Play store has tons of options these days and if you’re looking for something a little different, why not travel the world as you play?

Below you’ll find some of our favourite games from across the world, including the likes of Japan, China and the USA…

Mahjong – China

There are tons of Mahjong games available in the Google Play Store and they are hugely popular right across the world.

The game is played with tiles and the aim of the game is to match the tiles in order to remove them from the playing board. It’s a game that has similar rules to dominos and is a game that can be incredibly calming.

It’s a game which has been scientifically proven to improve mental health and one that really gets the cognitive skills working.

The game itself dates back to the Qing Dynasty and it rapidly became a popular pastime in the country before being adopted by players across the world.

Pachinko – Japan

Pachinko is a popular gambling game in Japan and loved by millions in the country. It’s a type of machine that is very similar to a slot machine and you’ll find parlours with hundreds of them right across the country.

They have made their way online and can be found in app stores alongside many online casinos too. You can learn how to play Pachinko relatively quickly as there are few rules to take note of.

The aim of the game is to load steel balls into the machine, or virtual balls in the case of online. They will then follow a track onto the playing space, with the aim to then get as many balls in the pachinko catcher as possible. Every ball that lands in the catcher then contributes towards a payout at the end of the game.

They’re extremely fun to play and are a cross between a slot machine and a pinball machine. The only thing to note is of course you are required to be of legal gambling age to play.

Texas Hold’Em – USA

Texas Hold’Em poker is a game that dates back to the early 1900s in Robstown, Texas. It’s a variant of poker that has become perhaps the most popular in the world and can be played on hundreds of apps in the Google Play Store both for real money and play money.

Like many traditional games around the world, it’s a game that requires gambling and is fairly easy to play with players dealt two cards, known as hole cards, which are then played with communal cards.

The popularity of the game really grew when it arrived in Las Vegas in the 1960s, and now years later it can be played in any living room, or on any bus or train anywhere in the world!

Petanque – France

Petanque is a boules type game and can be found in many parks across Paris and the rest of France. The aim of the game is simple, to throw the balls at a target, with the player closest to the target after the balls have been thrown, the winner.

It’s a game that dates back to 1907, but boules goes back much longer with ties to Ancient Rome.

Petanque is available to download in the Google Play Store and really translates well into the world of online, similarly to how snooker and pool does.

Darts – UK

Darts is a game that is a British institution and found in bars and pubs across the country. It’s popularity has spread globally with the game really coming to life in the early 1900s.

It’s hugely popular these days, with many matches now televised, but if you don’t want a dartboard in your home, then you can easily download one of the many darts apps and play via your smartphone.

Darts games offer quick and fun gameplay, with the PDC even having an official game, so you can play as your favourite player, whether that be Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen or Rob Cross. What’s more, there are many different games you can play from traditional 501, to Around the Clock, Golf and more.