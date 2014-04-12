Android VS iOS: Comparison Essay

Technologies are all around us, and we often take them for granted. Whether it’s your smartphone or PayPass, now they make a huge part of a modern human’s life. Writing about technologies requires a deep insight into the world of innovations, that’s why we asked professional essay writers from CustomWritings to provide us with a sample essay on the mobile operating systems known to everybody – Android and iOS.

The competition of Android and Apple iOS is the most discussed nowadays. With the expanding of smartphones, the Android family seems to win over Apple. But is it justified? For now, Samsung is rated as the biggest mobile producing company in the world. A coincidence? We don’t think so. At the same time, iPhones are manufactured with new development tricks, wide app choice and inner characteristics.

So, what’s better – Oreo, Nougat, Android Pie, or Apple? Some say, comparing these systems makes no sense as they are similar in many ways. Today we will try to find out in which way they are equal, and in which they are different.

For comparing that software, we will use 10 criteria and dig into the abilities of Androids and iPhones.

Availability

Androids are widely used on telephones and tablets, allowing users to be free in their choice. The iOS system, on the contrary, is limited to Apple devices, having no customization.

The range of iOS devices is more premium-class iPhones, which is not affordable for everybody. Androids are compatible with any gadget of the price spectrum which makes them more liked among common people.

Interface

Both operating systems have a lot in common: the zoom movements, tapping, swiping, a lock screen, similar to the PC’s desktop. That is why switching from one to another makes no problems, except that the iOS system has the most used icons on the home screen, while Androids allow users to set widgets, email, weather, etc.

Apps

Here the situation is more complicated. As for Androids, they download most programs from Google Play, with over 600 000 apps there. Generally, Google Play gives more opportunities to download music, electronic books, and films than iOS. Today, a great deal of ‘Apple’ programs are also installed into Androids, which makes them use more potential. Google Docs, Pinterest, Instagram are only a few of them. So, as most apps are developed for both platforms, there is no great difference basically. However, iOS wins here because of the stricter policy, using fingertips to buy programs.

User Evaluation

In terms of general user experience, the systems, rated by Pfeiffer Report (a leader in strategic analysis on emerging technological trends), have significant differences in features and interaction patterns.

Speed

How rapidly a device accomplishes one or another task very much depends on the model. For example, an iPhone 6s was dealing with the same task for 1 minute 21 seconds, while for a Samsung Galaxy Note, it took 2 minutes 3 seconds. The speed also depends upon how multitasking the phone is. Apps and programs, running in the background, hinder the operative memory and, if not cleared regularly, can take much of a phone’s potential.

Battery strength and Charging

That is an important factor in choosing a device. Both from the users’ experience and the expert analysis, it can be seen that many Androids, actually, outlast iPhones. Plus, only Android devices let you check how much ‘battery life’ you’ve got left, have fast charging or wireless charging. Among the similarities, both systems have the energy-saving mode. That is what makes Android the winner in these parameters.

Navigation

The famous Apple Maps had a poor start back in 2009, but today it has improved. Offline maps, traffic tracking, and much more. However, Google Maps aren’t giving up their positions – the unique features they offer include cycling routes, more detailed recreation facilities. Besides, you never have to search for those maps as they are already a default program.

Upgrades

Software gets outdated every second, so it needs to be renewed regularly. The best results in updating security patches, for instance, belong to the iOS system. Around 90% of Apple devices are powered by the latest software versions. For illustration, only 1/10 of Androids are 9.0 (Pie).

Cameras

Though originally iOS had better camera features even without photo apps, today they are almost close to the newest Androids, like Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL. As could be expected, average low-budget smartphones don’t equal the Apple cameras. But does iOS really have more to offer in photography?

The thing is that when Apple launches the next big thing in phones’ cameras, they simply give updates in 24 hours. Androids have a bit different story– their novelties have to be checked by Google, which can take quite a long time.

It would be fair to say that iOS and Android operating systems have many similarities, such as in apps and interface. Still, Android leaves iOS behind in battery life, navigation, and cost availability. So, to those who would like to complete their strong laptop with a good photography tool, faster messaging and aesthetic interface, it’s okay to buy an iPhone. But if you need a smartphone with down-to-earth price, long-living battery, and a huge app store, go for Androids.

