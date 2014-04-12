Search

Android Versions Guide: Everything you need to Know

The Android Operating System was introduced in February 2009. This operating system runs all Android smartphones along with tablets. The Android is an open-source and there are some devices that have a custom version of the Operating System. There are also some that have a similar look and they share the same functions.

Nevertheless, each Android version consists of a corresponding number. Ever since the release of the Android 1.5 Cupcake in 2009, a dessert name was attached to it and that is the trend up to now.

Android 11

The good news about the Android 11 is that it got a wider release compared to the previous versions. Features such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme joined Google Pixel. Therefore, if you have a Pixel 2 or more, there are chances that you will get this Operating System update. Above all, this OS enables french online casinos players to play games on mobile.
The key new features you can find include:

  • Better Messaging notifications
  • Quick access to Android Pay
  • Tighter Location permissions

Android 10

Android 10 is amongst the latest versions of the OS, this Android version is also known as Android Q. Following the release of Samsung Galaxy Fold along with Huawei Mate X, that is when the Android 10 came into popularity. This amazing Android version also supports 5G wireless.
Some of its key new features include:

  • 5G support
  • Live Caption
  • Focus mode
  • Parental Control

Android 9.0 Pie

The Android 9.0 came to make sure that you use your mobile device less. If you are a casino online gambler, then you will be able to practice responsible gambling.

The software consists of a dashboard that is able to monitor your usage along with other mute notifications. These features are mainly useful when you are busy or during your sleep. One thing about this OS is that it learns from your behavior. For example, it will give battery priority to the apps that you use most often.

