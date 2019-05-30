Search

4 New Casino Games That Are Perfect for Mobile

Not all desktop casino games translate to perfect the playing experience on mobile, nor is the reverse necessarily true. Yet, on occasion, we find superb games that don’t miss a beat whether they are played on an Android device or PC. Below, we have picked four new games that are creating quite a stir with mobile casino players and that can be played on any fairly modern Android device:

Dead or Alive 2:

Quite simply, the biggest casino game release of the year so far. The eagerly awaited sequel to Dead or Alive comes on the 10-year anniversary of the original slot’s release. So, what do we get with the sequel? More of the same, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The game feels like an upgrade on the original, rather than a direct sequel – the kind of jump you would get, say, from NES to a Super Nintendo game. Better graphics and, crucially for casino players, there are bigger potential payouts. A top prize of 100,000 times your bet makes even small wagers exciting. As for mobile gaming, it does what the original did best – easy gameplay presented in fun, but not overly complex, style.

Lady of Avalon

This new outing from Barcrest follows a formula set in games like Book of Dead. Namely, it’s a 10-line slot that really depends on its ‘expanding symbols’ bonus game for thrills. Lady of Avalon is quite volatile, meaning small frequents can be infrequent, but larger ones more common than the norm. Weirdly, what sets this apart from many other casino games is that it actually has a superb soundtrack. You can find a best casino online UK list at https://casinopilot.co.uk/ featuring Jonny Jackpot and other sites that host Lady of Avalon (and the other slots on this list).
Rockabilly Wolves

The key to any great casino game is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, as even with money on the line it can get a little bit boring after a while. Fun and funky, Rockabilly Wolves by Microgaming doesn’t have any such issues. It’s bright, breezy graphics and simple gameplay make it perfect for mobile, whereas the standout feature – the free spins bonus – can offer you a top prize of over 6,000 times your bet. A game that does the simple things right.

Arcane: Reel Chaos

NetEnt really is on a hot streak, with Arcane: Reel Chaos likely to be taking a place among the software giant’s signature games. The game centres around the arch-villain ‘Deep Pockets’, with a theme of a dark, dystopian future. You will guide four heroes to defeat the villain, which can, of course, lead to some huge payouts. The game is packed full of special features, with each of the heroes having a special power to enhance the wins, but once again it focuses on keeping the bonuses and games simple.

