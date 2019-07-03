4 Apps to Change Your Life This Summer

The vast majority of us have at least one habit which we’d like to kick, but there’s always tomorrow right? Wrong. The key to making a significant change in your life is to make today the day – no more excuses. Of course, it’s easier said than done, and habits aren’t broken overnight. In fact, it can take at least 21 days to break a habit and get yourself into a routine. For those of us that have our smartphones to hand most hours of the day, there are plenty of apps out there to help. Whether it’s trying to do more or less of something or improve your quality of life, these apps are designed to give you the tools you need to change your life.

Drink less alcohol with DrinkAware

Drinking alcohol is a part of life for many people and, when done in a balanced way, is not necessarily a problem. However, when the amount we’re drinking starts to negatively impact our lives on a regular basis, it may be time to cut down. The free DrinkAware app gives you a place to log what you’re drinking and how much it cost by ticking a few boxes. There’s no judgment or preaching; the app simply calculates and tracks how many units and calories you’re drinking and what it’s cost you in cash. The increased awareness the app brings can encourage you to take a few more alcohol-free days and make better-informed decisions before you get another round in.

Stop Smoking with Kwit

Quitting smoking is one of the hardest challenges to overcome, but also one of the best things we can do for our health. While no app can give you the motivation and resilience needed, the Kwit app can support you as you try to gradually reduce your habit over time. The ‘gamified’ Kwit app encourages you through a points system. It guides you through the phases of recovery from nicotine addiction, logs your cigarettes, rewards you for cigarettes you don’t have, tracks how long you’ve been smoke-free and how much money you’ve

Play to Win with LottoGo

For many people, the term ‘life-changing’ is often followed by ‘amount of money’ as it often seems as if a lack of money is the main obstacle to us being able to move our lives forward. It’s what motivates people to play the lottery and while no one’s saying that money is the most important thing in life – far from it – it can’t hurt increase your chances. LottoGo gives you the chance to bet on the lottery in countries across the world, not just where you live. There are also games, scratch cards, and syndicates to enter.

Become a Runner with One You Couch to 5k

Being more active and improving our physical health is a big ambition for many people, but not everyone has the money to join a gym or the knowledge of how to go about it without injuring ourselves. Whether it’s improving your fitness generally or trying to lose a few pounds in weight, running is a great form of exercise which is completely free to do and the Couch to 5k app makes it even easier to get started. It will guide you from zero running to being able to run 5k in just 9 weeks by gradually building up your fitness. In addition to the Couch to 5k app there are several other One You healthy lifestyle apps which can help you improve other aspects of your physical and mental health. You can take a look at them here.