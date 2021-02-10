Search

The Best Android Apps in 2021

Android has thousands of apps that you can make use of. Finding the best apps is not easy at all which is why we are going to list the best apps for you. Here you will the best free and paid apps that are useful.

Bookly

This app is free but you can also opt for optional subscription. The app will make reading a habit for you. It can track how much you have read and also what you have read. You can input the number of books that you want to read in a year, you can also input the timeframe that you want to read the books. All you have to do is state the time that you want to spend on a book.

Glitch Lab

Glitch Lab is good when i8t comes to photos and online pokies at reelsofjoy.com . The photo editor has a lot of effects, if you like glitchy or retro then this app is for you. With a 100 effects that are customisable, the app will make your pictures look beautiful. You can even generate an image scratch using this app. The app is free but if you want the app to be more effective, you will have to pay the Pro IAP which will costs you $6.49/£5.99.

DoodleLens
DoodleLens is one app that is fun to use. All you have to do is doodle what you want and phone’s camera at the doodle. After that you can copy and paste it on in augmented reality. The app will let you change the color of the doodle. It can even make animations, it does this by copying numerous doodles and the app will cycle through them.

Pixtica

Pixtica is free but there are various subscriptions that you can make. This is one of the best new things on the market, it can replace your default camera app. It has a lot o0f features which include oddities, online real money casinos app a GIF recorder, panorama, hyperlapse, manual controls, and filters.

