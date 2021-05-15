Best Casino Games for Airplane Mode on Your Tablet or Phone

Long flights are the bane of people who can’t deal with boredom, which is more frightening than the idea of the flight itself. Spending a few hours midflight should be an exciting prospect, but this is no longer an exotic activity. People are so used to flying that they no longer enjoy the ride and simply want to reach the destination as soon as possible.

Casino games are an excellent pastime to deal with boredom and they are used by mobile device users on a daily basis. Unfortunately, most of them rely on an Internet connection, which is not available in flight, for obvious reasons. There are, however, a few worthy alternatives for those who want to play while flying and these are the best casino games for airplane mode.

Discover the thrills of single player

Back in the day, videogame enthusiasts used to enjoy the time spent playing games alone. Even though they have slowly switched to multiplayer titles and prefer the company of others, they can still be fun. Casino games are no different and with airplane mode engaged, you need to find a way to enjoy your time without an Internet connection. The beauty of flying is that you have several hours in a row that you can dedicate to your game of choice without fearing any sort of interference.

The basic slots are a good choice if you have your smart phone or tablet on you. They require minimal resources, are fun to play and will run smoothly with or without an Internet connection. Because of their simple nature and minimal user interaction, they won’t deplete your phone battery too fast. You can disable the sounds if you prefer not to use headphones or put them on and enjoy an immersive experience. When played on real money, you can always pause the action and talk to your aisle neighbor.

Hone your skills risk-free

Table casino games are perfect for this purpose, as they can be played in demo format using the virtual currency provided by the Casino Sites online. Blackjack and baccarat are shining examples of games with a low house edge that reward skill and perseverance. The Internet is full of useful information, such as blackjack strategy tables that can be downloaded before the flight. While using play money to learn the game, you can try different strategies and find the optimal way to play to reduce the house edge. By the time you arrive to your destination, you will know what works and what doesn’t in this popular card game.

Baccarat, roulette and other card games also fall into the category of games that are entertaining on mobile devices. During your flight you can tinker with different strategies and try the most ambitious ones risk-free. Setup of virtual bankroll and see how these strategies work, so you know what to expect when you decide to play for real money.