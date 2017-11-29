Search

Will Android Become the Next Desktop Gaming Platform?

·

Today, more people play video games than ever, and many of them play mobile games on their Android and iOS devices. While most of them stop at puzzle games, casual games, and those you can play at Wildjacks Canadian mobile casino, this doesn’t change the fact that smartphones are among the most used gaming platforms today (and the most lucrative, too). Most players consider mobile games to be “less serious” – and they are right, as smartphones don’t offer the same level of detail and the possibility for the same immersion and dedication as desktop games. But all this could change in the future.

Meet Samsung DeX

Among the many innovative solutions Samsung has presented with its new S8/Note8 series, there is one that stands out: Samsung DeX (short for Desktop eXperience). Basically, it is a dock that can be used to connect an S8/Note8 series smartphone to a large screen, a keyboard and a mouse, turning it into something similar to a desktop computer.

Check out a short presentation of the feature in the video below:

At first, it looks like an office PC, not entirely dissimilar from what Microsoft presented two years ago (it was called Continuum). And its advantages for work are the most obvious: users will be able to carry around all their documents, email accounts, and applications wherever they go, and use them whenever they need (and have access to a large screen, a keyboard, and a mouse, like basically in any workplace all over the world). But the possibilities of DeX go way beyond spreadsheets and presentations.

A multimedia device

One of the best things about smartphones is their amazing variety of apps. With the number of smartphone users being incredibly high, all services now strive to be mobile. This includes music and video streaming services, too, like Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, and their likes. This makes smartphones a prime portable multimedia device – and with DeX and the products that will no doubt follow its lead, it can turn them into a home entertainment device, too. After all, why should you watch a movie on your phone and tablet when you can hook it up to your large-screen TV and watch it on that? This will be especially useful when away from home, at a hotel, for example.

Home entertainment can become completely portable in the future.

And how about gaming?

Smartphones today have a high-performance hardware that makes them capable of more than just snapping selfies and watching videos. They are capable of running stunningly beautiful games, too – and this might make them a contender for a slice of the desktop gaming business in the future. With adapters like DeX aimed especially at gamers, developers could combine the flexibility (and in-app purchases) of smartphones with an experience reserved for desktop gamers until now. Soon, players may be able to start playing a game in desktop mode, seamlessly switch to smartphone mode when leaving home, and return to desktop mode once they are back. Smartphones certainly have the power to do that.

Become a Fan

Sponsors

advertise here

What's Hot

Best of April 2014

list

Smash Bandits Racing; Chaos At Its Best

news

Its Time to Count Your Profits as Space Trading Game Astro Emporia Hits Google Play

news

Thumb Formula Racing Makes a Pit Stop in Google Play

news

Take the Fight to the Aliens in Mattel’s Max Steel Ultralink Invasion

news

Open Wheelers Dominate the Latest Updates in Real Racing 3

news

RPG Band of Monsters; Musical RPG

news

Infiltration Action Game Hundred Fires (not Metal Gear) Makes its Mark on Android

news

Fall in Love and Build a Family in Social Game Village Life: Love & Babies

news

AERENA – Clash of Champions HD Arrives On The Play Store

news

Enjoy Explosive Multiplayer Tank Battles on Your Android with Iron Force

news

Shoot Bullets and Balls to Defend Yourself Against the Undead in Zombie Survival 3D

news

NBA 2K14 - Basketball Game Barely Hits the Rim

review

Try This Match 3 Game; Flummox HD: Treasure of Alps

news

WeChat Goes Racing with WeChat Speed

news

Tap Till Your Fingers Fall Off; Widget RPG Out Now

news

Log in

Or pick a name

I'd rather post as guest