Viva Las Vegas: Eight Celebrities who’ve got hitched in Sin City

Ross and Rachel from NBC hit Friends got a little bit tipsy during a trip to Las Vegas, and ended up marrying each other! Ross saw the funny side but Rachel, not so much! The pair endured an on-off relationship during the show but Vegas has been a go-to place for real-life couples for years now, and even celebrities have had a dabble.

From Hollywood film stars to NBA heroes, Vegas has played host to some major celebrity weddings so let’s take a look back through eight of the most famous celebrity hitches.

Christina Milian & The-Dream

RnB couple Christina Milian and The-Dream got hitched at the Little White Chapel in 2009, after the pair got secretly engaged two months previous. According to Rap-Up, Milian hired her dress for $200 and The-Dream got his suit, shoes, tie and vest for $100! Unfortunately, the couple went their separate ways in 2011 after reports of The-Dream’s infidelities.

Britney Spears & Jason Alexander

At the time, Britney Spears’ marriage to Jason Alexander caused quite the stir around Hollywood and is still mildly baffling to this day. The singer was close friends with Alexander and in what seemed like a knee-jerk reaction, decided to get hitched after a night out partying. The marriage was annulled after 55 hours, however. But we bet Alexander loved every moment of it.

Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley

Rock legend and all-round top bloke Jon Bon Jovi was one of the first celebrities to marry in Vegas, tying the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Dorothea Hurley. The 1989 wedding will see the couple celebrate their 30-year anniversary later on this year. So, there we have it, not all Vegas weddings end badly.

Demi Moore & Bruce Willis

Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and Ghost star Demi Moore turned to the Little White Chapel in 1987, opting to do it the Vegas way after dating for three months. The pair were married for 13 years before separating in 2000, with Willis remarrying; while Moore got hitched to A-lister Ashton Kutcher, but divorced again in 2013.

Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman

It’s almost 21 years now since Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman got married in Las Vegas, and the marriage didn’t even last 10 days. The couple had been dating nine months and saw fit to tie the knot after a late-night bender, but quickly realised the errors of their ways and got the marriage annulled before the 10-day cut-off point.

Richard Gere & Cindy Crawford

Pretty Woman star Richard Gere and supermodel Cindy Crawford opted for the Vegas option in 1991, after dating each other for six years. At the time, the pair were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood but the marriage was always likely to end, owing to the 22-year age gap. That likelihood was realised in 1995, when the couple went their separate ways.

Angelina Jolie & Billy Bob Thornton

This wasn’t quite as knee-jerk as Britney Spears’ marriage but it wasn’t far behind. Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton really hit it off whilst filming a new movie, and decided to get married Vegas style a few months after in 2000. The marriage only lasted three years and the couple filed for divorce but still remain good friends to this day.

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth

It’s no secret that Shia LaBeouf is something of a maverick. The Transformers star got hitched to long-term partner Mia Goth in 2016, and the ceremony itself was befitting for a man of LaBeouf’s flamboyancy. Complete with hula dancing, a fog machine and an Elvis impersonator, LaBeouf and Goth had the whole event filmed and live-streamed via TMZ. Anything for a bit of attention.

