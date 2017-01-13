Top Three Casino Games to Play on Your Mobile in 2017

Casino games are entering into the next era as they are becoming more popular on a mobile platform rather than on desktops. Here are some of the top mobile casino games that you might want to consider playing in 2017:

Troll Hunters

This is a slot offered by games company Play ‘N Go. As a testament to the incredible progress made by slot games in terms of graphics and animation, this game features a Norse theme accompanied with a brilliant soundtrack. It is played on a 5×5 grid. The cascading reels provide the opportunity to win the free spins feature, which will provide 10 free spins. Multipliers can be obtained depending on the combination that triggered this feature. In total, a player can win up to 20 free spins.

Some of the symbols like the blonde haired fighter do provide some nice multipliers. Receiving five of these symbols results in a 5X multiplier, while a Viking lady and an elf are some of the other one resembles that result in such multipliers. This medium variance game provides a nice balance between the size of the payout and the frequency. It remains as one of its biggest strengths, and it is certainly a game worth trying out.

Tarzan

A Microgaming slot with 5 reels and 40 paylines, Tarzan has just between launched to take players back to their childhood. Based on the iconic jungle hero, this game is available across desktops, tablets and mobile devices and can be played whilst claiming a bonus from sites such as Your mobile casinos. Featuring outstanding animations and visuals, Tarzan manages to be quite flexible in terms of stakes, which can be anything between £0.4 to £40. The wild symbol on this game is the Tarzan logo, which replaces every other symbol apart from the scatter symbol. If a player receives five of these symbols on a payline, it provides a huge return of 20 times the stake.

An additional bonus feature in the game is activated when the bonus scatter symbol occurs more than thrice. This bonus feature provides access to jackpots, free spins, and cash multipliers. The amount of jackpot depends on the number of scatters with 5 symbols yielding a return of 1000 times the stake. The free spins feature provides up to 12 free spins. In total, the game provides the possibility to win up to 2750 times the stake.

Glorious Empire

NextGen Gaming’s Glorious Empire comes with 5 reels and 40 paylines. It can be played with as little as £0.5 and going up to £1250 making it extremely flexible. Based on the Roman Empire theme, this game is all about receiving a huge number of free spins, which can be triggered using the Free Games feature. Based on the number of scatters, a player can receive between 7 to 15 free spins. Furthermore, these free spins can be re-triggered thus giving the potential to enjoy up to 30 free spins.

The wild symbol in the game is a shield containing a lion crest, while a temple is used as the scatter symbol. The scatter is the highest paying symbol in the game with the ability to provide up to 4000 times the stake if five appears on the payline. This game is completely about the Free Games feature, and it is not surprising given that it can give huge rewards.