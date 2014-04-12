Top Gadgets For VR

VR is one of the best inventions of mankind. There is so much that we can do it. And to be able top get the best out of it, you need specific gadgets. And below, we will list some of the best gadgets to have an awesome VR experience.

Best VR Gadgets

Oculus Rift S Gaming Headset

With the Oculus Rift S comes a high resolution display, two touch controllers as well motion integrated tracking. This is so that you don't have to mount any sensors on the walls. To be able to use this devoice you will need a lot of space as well as a powerful gaming PC. With that combination you will be able to the best ever VR experience.

Sony PlayStation VR Headset Bundle

If you are looking for quality at an affordable then this is the VR Headset that you need to buy. The Sony PS VR Headset is very easy to set up and very easy to operate. It feaures a quality OLED display that comes with a zippy refresh rate and low latency.

Oculus Quest All-in-One VR Gaming Headset

If you want to introduce someone to VR gaming then this is the headset to use. The bets part about this headset is that it doesn’t need to be tethered to a PC , smartphone or a gaming console. The headset is powered by Android and comes with a bundled pair of intuitive controllers.

Merge VR Headset

With the Merge VR Gaming headset you get to experience VR without having to invest in a PC. The Merge is compatible with screens that are between 4.85 and 6.2 inches. This means that it will work with most smartphones.